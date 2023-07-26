Asian Games: एशियाई खेलों में भाग लेगी भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम; कोच की मांग पर खेल मंत्रालय ने दी छूट

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Good news for Indian football lovers!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2023
Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the…
A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Sports Minister @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games 🙏🏽— Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 17, 2023
We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag! 🇮🇳
Jai Hind!#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/wxGMY4o5TN
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed