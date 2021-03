492 दिन बाद खेले भारतीय फुटबॉलर: 10 डेब्यूटेंट के साथ ओमान को 1-1 की बराबरी पर रोका

FULL TIME! HONOURS EVEN! 🤜🤛 India mark their return to int'l football with a draw versus Oman, as Manvir equalized through a stunning header & a record 10 players made their senior debut in the game! FT: 🇮🇳 1-1 🇴🇲 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BackTheBlue 💙 #INDOMA ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/S8pH36fgWU

To all those who pulled on the India shirt for the first time in your lives, build on the moment and the memory. Turn back to it when you need that extra bit of motivation. Congratulations lads - Suresh, Akash, Bipin, Jeakson, Ashutosh, Yasir, Ishan, Sana, Apuia and Mashoor.