Former Liverpool player and broadcaster Michael Robinson dies aged 61 due to cancer

कैंसर से हार गए लिवरपूल और आयरलैंड के पूर्व स्ट्राइकर माइकल रॉबिंसन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 05:10 AM IST
माइकल रॉबिंसन
माइकल रॉबिंसन - फोटो : social media
लिवरपूल और आयरलैंड के पूर्व स्ट्राइकर माइकल रॉबिंसन का 61 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। वह अब कमेंट्री करते थे। उनके परिवार ने बताया कि वह कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। उन्होंने मार्बेला में घर पर अंतिम सांस ली। माइकल लिवरपूल की उस टीम का हिस्सा थे जिसने 1984 में लीग, लीग कप और यूरोपीय कप जीतकर खिताबी हैट्रिक बनाई थी।
michael robinson liverpool spanish commentator football news liverpool footballer

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

