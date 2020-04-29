कैंसर से हार गए लिवरपूल और आयरलैंड के पूर्व स्ट्राइकर माइकल रॉबिंसन

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61. The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.Rest in peace, Michael. pic.twitter.com/o8Zu3hjICc— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.