हीरो आई लीग: डिका की हैट्रिक से मिनर्वा पंजाब ने नेरोका को 3-2 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 10:03 PM IST
दिपांदा डिका
दिपांदा डिका - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
दिपांदा डिका की हैट्रिक के दम पर मिनर्वा पंजाब एफसी ने आईलीग मैच में पिछड़ने के बाद वापसी करते हुए नेरोका एफसी को 3-2 से हराया। डिका ने 27वें, 43वें और 89वें मिनट में गोल दागकर मिनर्वा को जीत दिलाई। इससे पहले वरुण थोकचोम (चौथे) और फिलिज टेटेह (20वें मिनट) ने पहले हाफ में गोल दागकर नेरोका को 2-0 की बढ़त दिलाई थी। इस जीत से मिनर्वा के दस मैचों में 17 अंक हो गए हैं और वह शीर्ष पर चल रहे मोहन बागान से तीन अंक पीछे है। नेरोका की टीम नौ मैचों में आठ अंक के साथ आठवें स्थान पर है।
dipanda dicka punjab fc neroca fc hero i league
