Swiss Open Badminton: पीवी सिंधु फाइनल में पहुंचीं, श्रीकांत सेमीफाइनल में हारे

Rajeev Rai स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बासेल Published by: Rajeev Rai
Updated Sat, 06 Mar 2021 06:07 PM IST
पीवी सिंधु
पीवी सिंधु - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारत की शीर्ष महिला बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधु ने स्विस बैडमिंटन ओपन के फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया। विश्व चैंपियन सिंधु ने अपना शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रखते हुए शनिवार को सेमीफाइनल में शानदार खेल दिखाया। महिलाओं के एकल में सिंधु ने 43 मिनट के खेल में चौथी वरीय डेनमार्क की मिया ब्लिचफेल्ट को सीधे सेटों में हरा दिया। उन्होंने डेनमार्क की खिलाड़ी को 22-20 और 21-10 से हराकर स्विस ओपन के फाइनल में जगह पक्की कर ली।
उधर पुरुषों के एकल मुकाबले में किदांबी श्रीकांत की हार के साथ भारतीय चुनौती समाप्त हो गई। भारत के शीर्ष खिलाड़ी श्रीकांत को दुनिया के दूसरे नंबर के डेनमार्क के खिलाड़ी विक्टर एक्सेल्सन ने सीधे सेटों में हराया। सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में श्रीकांत शीर्ष वरीय एक्सेल्सन की चुनौती से पार नहीं पा सके और 13-21, 19-21 से हारकर बाहर हो गए।
 

sports badminton national pv sindhu swiss badminton open 2021 swiss open 2021 mia blichfeldt kidambi srikanth

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

