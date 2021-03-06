Swiss Open Badminton: पीवी सिंधु फाइनल में पहुंचीं, श्रीकांत सेमीफाइनल में हारे

SINDHU IN THE FINALS! 💥
🇮🇳 @Pvsindhu1 continues with her fine run in #Basel as she enters the finals after defeating 🇩🇰’s Mia Blichfeldt.
Final Score: 22-20, 21-10
Way to go, champ! 🤜🤛#swissopen #SwissOpenSuper300 #Badminton pic.twitter.com/SSkaWljyqK — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 6, 2021
TOUGH LUCK! 🙇🏿♂️🙌
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣Swiss Open Challenge comes to end for 🇮🇳 @srikidambi after he went to World No. 2️⃣ & No. 1️⃣ seeded shuttler Viktor Axelsen of 🇩🇰 in the semifinals.
Final Score: 13-21, 19-21
Comeback stronger, champ!#SwissOpen2021#SwissOpenSuper300 #HSBCbadminton pic.twitter.com/iJdkhpKgHn — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 6, 2021
