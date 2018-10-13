Good Morning Ma’am, I’ve lost my passport at Amsterdam last night . I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open,Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October .I request help in this matter . @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) October 13, 2018
लक्ष्य सेन को पुरुष सिंगल्स बैडमिंटन फाइनल में चीन के शिफेंग ली के हाथों 15-21, 19-21 से शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।
13 अक्टूबर 2018