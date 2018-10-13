शहर चुनें

साइना नेहवाल के मंगेतर का पासपोर्ट गुम, विदेश मंत्री से मांगी मदद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 04:10 PM IST
saina nehwal p kashyap
saina nehwal p kashyap
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय पुरूष एकल बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पारूपल्ली कश्यप का पासपोर्ट एम्स्टर्डम में खो गया है और उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से मदद का अनुरोध किया है।
राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2014 चैम्पियन कश्यप डेनमार्क ओपन के लिए ओडेंसे जा रहे थे, लेकिन कल रात एम्सटर्डम में उनका पासपोर्ट खो गया । उन्हें रविवार को ओडेंसे रवाना होना है ।

कश्यप ने ट्विटर पर लिखा , 'गुड मार्निंग मैम । मेरा पासपोर्ट कल रात एम्सटर्डम में खो गया। मुझे डेनमार्क ओपन, फ्रेंच ओपन और सारलो ओपन के लिए जाना है। डेनमार्क का मेरा टिकट रविवार का है। मैं आपसे मदद का अनुरोध करता हूं।'
 
उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, खेलमंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ और भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ के अध्यक्ष हेमंत विश्व शर्मा को भी टैग किया है ।

parupalli kashyap parupalli kashyap loses passport saina nehwal sushma swaraj पारूपल्ली कश्यप पारूपल्ली कश्यप पासपोर्ट साइना नेहवाल
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

