Tokyo Paralympics: नोएडा के डीएम और पैरा बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सुहास ने रजत जीतकर रचा इतिहास, पीएम मोदी ने कॉल कर दी बधाई

#WATCH PM Modi speaks to Silver medal winner, para-badminton player and Noida DM, Suhas LY and congratulates him. Suhas recalls PM's words before the athletes left for Tokyo, where PM said to focus on their game instead of the results pic.twitter.com/icPiiDIciE

It was a very well played match. I am very proud of him. It is the pinnacle of hard work of the last six years: Ritu Suhas, wife of Suhas L Yathiraj and ADM Ghaziabad



Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj has bagged a silver medal in Badminton Men's Singles SL4 at #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/wv6FQYUyXG