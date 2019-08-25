शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   narendra modi along with president kovind congratulated pv sindhu on becoming world champion

सिंधु की एतिहासिक जीत पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता, राष्ट्रपति से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 09:42 PM IST
पीवी सिन्धु
पीवी सिन्धु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीवी सिंधु ने वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में पहली बार गोल्ड जीतकर भारतीय बैडमिंटन का नया इतिहास लिखा। स्विट्ज़रलैंड के बसेल में खेले गए महिला एकल के फाइनल में पूर्व वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को मात्र 38 मिनट में ही हराकर सिंधु वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में गोल्ड जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बन गई। 
मात्र 24 साल की उम्र में सिंधु ने अपना पांचवां वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप  का मेडल जीता। पद्मश्री और खेल रत्न अवार्ड से सम्मानित सिंधु ने अपनी जीत को मां को समर्पित किया। 

सिंधु की इस एतिहासिक जीत पर प्रधानमंत्री से राष्ट्रपति तक ने भी बधाई दी, वहीं उनकी मां ने भी खुशी जाहिर की। ऐसे में आइए एक नजर डालते हैं सभी की बधाइयों पर। 
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा प्रेरणादायक
pv sindhu nozomi okuhara bwf world championship 2019 pv sindhu vs nozomi okuhara
