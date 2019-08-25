सिंधु की एतिहासिक जीत पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता, राष्ट्रपति से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019
Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring.
PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players.
BWF वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप जीतने के लिए @pvsindhu1 को बधाई। यह पूरे देश के लिए गर्व का क्षण है।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2019
बैडमिंटन कोर्ट पर आपके जादुई प्रदर्शन, कड़ी मेहनत और दृढ़ता से लाखों लोग रोमांचित और प्रेरित होते हैं। विश्व चैम्पियन! भविष्य के सभी मुकाबलों के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएँ — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द
Spoke to @Pvsindhu1 and extended congratulations on behalf of the people of India for her historic win🥇 Also spoke to coach P. Gopichand and appreciated his efforts for this historic win of PV Sindhu and Bronze medal of @saiprneeth92 https://t.co/JDi7RkyMWv— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019
#WATCH P. Vijaya, mother of #PVSindhu in Hyderabad: We are very happy, we were waiting for that gold medal. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/v9GNBEp8tt— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019
Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/TgqAY9e3ea— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019
भारत की स्टार शटलर पीवी सिंधु वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचकर इतिहास रच दिया। सेमीफाइनल में उन्होंने चीन की चेन यू फेइ को एकतरफा अंदाज में मात दी। 21-7, 21-14 से यह मुकाबला अपने नाम करते हुए सिंधु ने यह कमाल किया।
24 अगस्त 2019