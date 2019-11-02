शहर चुनें

कोरिया जूनियर ओपन: भारत के मीराबा लुआंग बने चैंपियन, सतीश ने जीता कांस्य

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 06:49 PM IST
मैसनाम मीराबा लुवांग
मैसनाम मीराबा लुवांग - फोटो : Bai Media
शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त भारत के मैसनाम मीराबा लुवांग ने कोरिया के मीरयांग में कोरिया जूनियर ओपन अंतरराष्ट्रीय बैडमिंटन चैलेंज में लड़कों के अंडर-19 वर्ग का खिताब जीत लिया। शनिवार को मणिपुर के स्टार खिलाड़ी ने सिर्फ 36 मिनट में ही कोरिया के 15वें वरीय ली हाक जू को 21-10, 21-13 से हरा दिया। 
वहीं दूसरे मुकाबले में भारत के ही आठवीं वरीयता प्राप्त सतीश कुमार करुणाकरण ने इसी वर्ग में कांस्य पदक जीता। विश्व जूनियर रैंकिंग में अभी नौवें नंबर पर काबिज लुआंग ने पूरे सप्ताह अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया तथा छह मैचों में केवल एक गेम गंवाया। यह इस साल उनका तीसरा अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिताब है। इससे पहले उन्होंने रूसी जूनियर और इंडिया जूनियर इंटरनेशनल के खिताब जीते थे।
korea junior open 2019 meiraba luwang maisnam meiraba luwang sathish kumar karunakaran
