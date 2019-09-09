शहर चुनें

HS PRANNOY pulls out of China and Korea Open due to dengue

डेंगू के चलते चीन और कोरिया ओपन से हटे एचएस प्रणॉय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 10:38 PM IST
एचएस प्रणॉय
एचएस प्रणॉय
ख़बर सुनें
बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी एचएस प्रणॉय डेंगू से पीड़ित होने के कारण कम से कम दो टूर्नामेंटों में नहीं खेल सकेंगे। प्रणॉय 17 से 22 सितंबर तक चांगझू में होने वाले चीन ओपन और फिर 24 से 29 सितंबर तक इंचियोन में होने वाले कोरिया ओपन में नहीं खेलेंगे। उन्होंने ट्विटर के जरिये अपने स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी जानकारी प्रशंसकों से साझा की। 
उन्होंने कहा, 'डेंगू के इलाज के बाद कुछ दिनों के लिए खेल से बाहर रहूंगा। अगले सप्ताह चीन और कोरिया जाने वाली भारतीय टीम का हिस्सा नहीं रहूंगा। उम्मीद है कि अच्छे से स्वास्थ्य होकर जल्द वापसी करूंगा।'



प्रणय ने हाल ही में बासेल में हुई विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में केंतो मोमोता से हारने से पहले दिग्गज लिन डैन को हराया था। वह प्रतिष्ठित अर्जुन पुरस्कार के लिए अनदेखी के बाद जूरी की आलोचना करने के लिए भी चर्चा में थे।
