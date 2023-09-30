Notifications

Asian games 2023 Rohan Bopanna Wins Gold Medal in Tennis Mixed Doubles with Rutuja Bhosale

Asian Games: 43 साल की उम्र में रोहन बोपन्ना ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, मिश्रित युगल में रूतुजा के साथ बने चैंपियन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हांगझोऊ Published by: रोहित राज Updated Sat, 30 Sep 2023 02:12 PM IST
सार

Asian Games Mixed Doubles Tennis Results : रोहन बोपन्ना और रूतुजा भोसले ने फाइनल मुकाबले में चीनी ताइपे के सुंग हाओ और एन शुओ की जोड़ी को 2-6, 6-3 (10-4) से हराकर जीत हासिल की। इससे पहले पुरुष युगल में रामकुमार रामनाथन और साकेत माइनेनी की जोड़ी ने रजत पदक जीता था।

Asian games 2023 Rohan Bopanna Wins Gold Medal in Tennis Mixed Doubles with Rutuja Bhosale
रोहन बोपन्ना और रूतुजा भोसले - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
भारत के अनुभवी टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना ने एशियाई खेलों में कमाल कर दिया। उन्होंने 42 साल की उम्र में स्वर्ण पदक जीत लिया। बोपन्ना शनिवार (30 सितंबर) को रूतुजा भोसले के साथ मिलकर मिश्रित युगल स्पर्धा में चैंपियन बने। उन्होंने फाइनल मुकाबले में चीनी ताइपे के सुंग हाओ और एन शुओ की जोड़ी को 2-6, 6-3 (10-4) से हराकर जीत हासिल की। इससे पहले पुरुष युगल में रामकुमार रामनाथन और साकेत माइनेनी की जोड़ी ने रजत पदक जीता था।


बोपन्ना और रूतुजा ने मैच में धीमी शुरुआत की। दोनों पहला सेट 2-6 से हार गए। पहला सेट हारने के बाद बोपन्ना और रूतुजा ने जोरदार वापसी की। दोनों ने दूसरे सेट को 6-3 से अपने नाम किया। इसके बाद दूसरे सेट में सुपर टाई-ब्रेक हुआ। इसमें बोपन्ना और रूतुजा ने 10-4 से बाजी मारी।

Asian games 2023 Rohan Bopanna Wins Gold Medal in Tennis Mixed Doubles with Rutuja Bhosale
रोहन बोपन्ना और ऋतुजा भोसले - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया


बोपन्ना का दूसरा स्वर्ण
रोहन बोपन्ना अब दो बार के एशियाई खेल चैंपियन बन गए हैं। उन्होंने 2018 में दिविज शरण के साथ पुरुष युगल में जीत हासिल की थी। 43 साल के इस खिलाड़ी ने उम्र को बस एक नंबर साबित कर दिया। उनके अनुभव का लाभ रूतुजा को भी मिला। दोनों ने मिलकर चीनी ताइपे की जोड़ी को चौंका दिया।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

