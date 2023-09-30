Asian Games: 43 साल की उम्र में रोहन बोपन्ना ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, मिश्रित युगल में रूतुजा के साथ बने चैंपियन

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐚 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃! 🔥— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 30, 2023
Bopanna & Bhosale defeat 🔝 seeds Chinese Taipei to claim 🥇 in the #Tennis Mixed doubles category 🥇
Congratulations to the dynamic duo 👏#HangzhouAsianGames #AsianGames #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/Jd14UiaunL
