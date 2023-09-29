Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters dominance Hangzhou, broke 17 years old record, tough competition to China

Asian Games: भारत को निशानेबाजी में अब तक 18 पदक, पहली बार चीन को कड़ी टक्कर, 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड टूटा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हांगझोऊ Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 29 Sep 2023 08:39 PM IST
सार

इस बार भारतीय शूटिंग टीम ने अब तक छह स्वर्ण, सात रजत और पांच कांस्य समेत 18 पदक जीत लिए हैं। भारत पहली बार इस प्रतियोगिता में चीन को टक्कर देता नजर आ रहा है।

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters dominance Hangzhou, broke 17 years old record, tough competition to China
भारतीय निशानेबाजों का एशियाई खेलों में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

भारतीय निशानेबाजों ने एशियाई खेलों में इतिहास रच दिया है। भारतीय शूटर्स ने अब तक हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों में 18 पदक जीत चुके हैं। इनमें छह स्वर्ण, सात रजत और पांच कांस्य पदक शामिल हैं। भारत ने किसी एक एशियाड में सबसे ज्यादा स्वर्ण समेत कुल पदक जीतने के मामले में 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। 2006 के दोहा एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने तीन स्वर्ण, पांच रजत और छह कांस्य समेत 14 पदक जीते थे।


इस बार भारतीय शूटिंग टीम ने अब तक छह स्वर्ण, सात रजत और पांच कांस्य समेत 18 पदक जीत लिए हैं। भारत पहली बार इस प्रतियोगिता में चीन को टक्कर देता नजर आ रहा है। चीन ने हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों में अब तक 12 स्वर्ण, आठ रजत और तीन कांस्य समेत 23 पदक जीते हैं। इससे पहले तक एशियाई खेलों में भारत चीन के आसपास तक नहीं होता था। 2006 में जब पिछली बार शूटिंग टीम ने सबसे ज्यादा पदक जीते थे, तो चीन ने उस साल 27 स्वर्ण, 12 रजत और छह कांस्य समेत 45 पदक जीते थे। भारत 2006 में शूटिंग में चौथे स्थान पर रहा था, जबकि इस साल दूसरे स्थान पर है। 

एशियाई खेलों में शूटिंग में कैसा रहा है भारत का रिकॉर्ड

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters dominance Hangzhou, broke 17 years old record, tough competition to China
भारतीय शूटिंग पुरुष टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
साल 1954 से शूटिंग एशियाई खेलों का हिस्सा रहा है। उस साल भारत ने इस खेल में कोई पदक नहीं जीता था। 1958 टोक्यो एशियाई खेलों में भी भारत के नाम शूटिंग में कोई पदक नहीं रहा। 1962 जकार्ता एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने निशानेबाजी में एक कांस्य जीता था। 1966 और 1970 बैंकॉक एशियाई खेलों में भी भारत ने शूटिंग में कोई पदक नहीं जीता। 1974 तेहरान एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने निशानेबाजी में एक रजत और एक कांस्य समेत दो पदक जीते थे।

1978 बैंकॉक एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने अपना पहला स्वर्ण जीता था। उस साल भारत को शूटिंग में बस एक पदक मिला। 1982 दिल्ली एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने शूटिंग में दो रजत और एक कांस्य समेत तीन पदक जीते। 1986 सियोल एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने एक रजत और दो कांस्य समेत तीन पदक जीते। 1990 बीजिंग एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने शूटिंग में सिर्फ एक कांस्य पदक जीता था। 1994 हिरोशिमा एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने एक स्वर्ण और एक कांस्य समेत दो पदक जीते थे।

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters dominance Hangzhou, broke 17 years old record, tough competition to China
ईशा, रिदम और मनु - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
1998 बैंकॉक एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने निशानेबाजी में दो रजत और एक कांस्य समेत तीन पदक जीते थे। 2002 बुसान एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने शूटिंग में सिर्फ दो रजत पदक जीते। 2006 दोहा एशियाई खेल शूटिंग के लिहाज से सबसे सफल रहा था। तब भारत ने इस प्रतियोगिता में तीन स्वर्ण, पांच रजत और छह कांस्य समेत 14 पदक जीते थे। 2010 ग्वांग्झू एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने शूटिंग में एक स्वर्ण, तीन रजत और चार कांस्य समेत आठ पदक जीते।

2014 इंचियोन एशियाई खेलों में भारत इस प्रतियोगिता में एक स्वर्ण, एक रजत और सांत कांस्य समेत नौ पदक जीत पाया था। वहीं, 2018 जकार्ता एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने शूटिंग में दो स्वर्ण, चार रजत और तीन कांस्य समेत नौ पदक जीते थे। हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों में भारत ने शूटिंग में अब तक छह स्वर्ण समेत 18 पदक जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है।

एशियाई खेलों में शूटिंग में भारत का रिकॉर्ड
क्या रैंक
रहा था		 साल जगह स्वर्ण रजत कांस्य कुल
-- 1954 मनिला -- -- -- --
-- 1958 टोक्यो -- -- -- --
7 1962 जकार्ता 0 0 1 1
-- 1966 बैंकॉक -- -- -- --
-- 1970 बैंकॉक -- -- -- --
6 1974 तेहरान 0 1 1 2
5 1978 बैंकॉक 1 0 0 1
6 1982 दिल्ली 0 2 1 3
5 1986 सियोल 0 1 2 3
6 1990 बीजिंग 0 0 1 1
7 1994 हिरोशिमा 1 0 1 2
9 1998 बैंकॉक 0 2 1 3
10 2002 बुसान 0 2 0 2
4 2006 दोहा 3 5 6 14
5 2010 ग्वांग्झू 1 3 4 8
8 2014 इंचियोन 1 1 7 9
3 2018 जकार्ता 2 4 3 9
2* 2023* हांगझोऊ* 6 7 5 18

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters dominance Hangzhou, broke 17 years old record, tough competition to China
शूटिंग में भारत का शानदार प्रदर्शन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इन निशानेबाजों ने जीते पदक
  • महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल टीम: मेहुली घोष, रमिता और आशी चौकसे की शूटिंग टीम ने महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल टीम स्पर्धा में दूसरा स्थान हासिल करने के बाद रजत पदक जीता। उन्होंने 1886 का कुल स्कोर बनाया।
  • महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल व्यक्तिगत: महिला टीम स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतने वाली रमिता जिंदल ने 10 मीटर एयर राइफल वर्ग में व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में 230.1 के स्कोर के साथ कांस्य पदक जीता।
  • पुरुषों की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल टीम: दिव्यांश सिंह पंवार, रुद्रांक्ष पाटिल और ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह तोमर की तिकड़ी ने 2023 एशियाई खेलों में भारत को अपना पहला स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया। 1893.7 के स्कोर के साथ, उन्होंने 10 मीटर एयर राइफल स्पर्धा में एक टीम के लिए मौजूदा विश्व रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया।
  • पुरुषों की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल व्यक्तिगत: शूटर ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह तोमर, जिन्होंने दो अन्य लोगों के साथ मिलकर टीम स्पर्धा में भारत को एशियाई खेलों का पहला स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया था, उन्होंने पुरुषों की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीता।
  • पुरुषों की 25 मीटर रैपिड फायर पिस्टल टीम: आदर्श सिंह, अनीश भानवाला और विजयवीर सिद्धू की तिकड़ी ने 1718 के कुल स्कोर के साथ भारत को कांस्य पदक दिलाया।
  • 50 मीटर थ्री पोजिशन राइफल टीम, सिफ्त, मानिनी और आशी: भारतीय शूटिंग टीम ने रजत पदक पर निशाना साधा है। भारत ने 50 मीटर थ्री पोजिशन की टीम स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीता है। सिफ्त कौर समरा, आशी चौकसे और मानिनी कौशिक की टीम चीन के जिया सियू, हान जियायु और झांग कियोनग्यू के बाद दूसरे स्थान पर रही। इस बीच सिफ्ट दूसरे स्थान (594-28x) के साथ फाइनल में पहुंची, आशी ने भी छठे स्थान (590-27x) के साथ फाइनल में जगह बनाई। मानिनी (580-28x) के स्कोर के साथ 18वें स्थान पर रहीं।
  • 25 मीटर पिस्टल टीम स्पर्धा, मनु, ईशा और रिदम: भारतीय शूटिंग टीम ने आज का दूसरा पदक भी दिलाया है। भारत ने स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा किया है। मनु भाकर, ईशा सिंह और रिदम सांगवान ने 25 मीटर पिस्टल टीम स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीता है! उन्होंने चीन को तीन अंकों से हराया।
  • 50 मीटर थ्री पोजिशन राइफल व्यक्तिगत, सिफ्त कौर (स्वर्ण):  शूटिंग में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी है। सिफ्त कौर ने स्वर्ण अपने नाम किया। सिफ्त कौर समरा ने 50 मीटर थ्री पोजिशन राइफल व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में 10.2 अंक हासिल कर आसानी से स्वर्ण पदक जीत लिया। सिफ्त कौर एशियाई खेल 2023 में एकल प्रतिस्पर्धा में भारत को स्वर्ण दिलाने वाली पहली एथलीट हैं। सिफ्त ने स्वर्ण पदक जीतने के साथ नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड भी बनाया है। उन्होंने 469.6 का स्कोर किया जो कि पिछले रिकॉर्ड से 2.6 अधिक है।

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters dominance Hangzhou, broke 17 years old record, tough competition to China
शिवा, अर्जुन और सरबजोत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
  • 50 मीटर थ्री पोजिशन राइफल व्यक्तिगत, आशी चौकसे (कांस्य): 50 मीटर थ्री पोजिशन राइफल व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में सिफ्त जहां पहले स्थान पर रहीं, वहीं इसी प्रतियोगिता में आशी चौकसे ने कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया। 
  • भारतीय पुरुष स्कीट शूटिंग टीम, अंगद, गुरजोत, अनंत: भारतीय पुरुष स्कीट टीम ने कांस्य पदक जीता। अंगद बाजवा, गुरजोत सिंह खंगुरा और अनंत जीत सिंह नरुका की तिकड़ी ने कुल मिलाकर 355 अंक बनाए और फाइनल में तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया। उन्हें कांस्य मिला।
  • महिला 25 मीटर पिस्टल, ईशा सिंह (रजत): शूटिंग में ईशा सिंह ने रजत पदक पर कब्जा जमाया है। उन्होंने महिलाओं की 25 मीटर पिस्टल प्रतियोगिता में 34 का स्कोर किया और दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं।
  • शॉटगन स्कीट, पुरुष, अनंतजीत सिंह (रजत): अनंत नाकुरा ने पुरुषों की शॉटगन स्कीट में रजत पदक जीता। अनंत ने 60 प्रयासों में से 58 सही निशाने लगाए।
  • पुरुष 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल टीम, सरबजोत, अर्जुन, शिवा: इस तिकड़ी ने फाइनल में चीन को एक अंक से हराया और स्वर्ण पर कब्जा जमाया।
  • 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल महिला टीम: 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल महिला टीम इवेंट में भारत ने रजत पदक जीता। भारतीय महिला टीम की खिलाड़ियों ईशा सिंह, पलक और दिव्या ने कमाल कर दिया। तीनों ने देश को एशियाई खेलों के मौजूदा संस्करण का 26वां पदक दिलाया। ईशा सिंह, पलक और दिव्या की टीम 1731-50x के स्कोर के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं। चीन की रैंक्सिंग, ली और नान की जोड़ी ने स्वर्ण पर कब्जा किया।
  • 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पॉजिशन पुरुष टीम: ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह, स्वप्निल और अखिल की तिकड़ी ने कमाल कर दिया। तीनों ने मिलकर 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पॉजिशन पुरुष टीम स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीत लिया। तीनों मिलकर 1769 का स्कोर किया। चीन के लिंशू, हाओ और जिया मिंग की जोड़ी को रजत पदक मिला। वहीं, कोरिया के खिलाड़ियों ने कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया।
  • 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल महिला एकल: महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में पलक ने स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा कर लिया। पलक ने 242.1 का स्कोर किया। 
  • 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल महिला एकल: महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में ईशा सिंह ने रजत पदक पर कब्जा किया। ईशा ने 239.7 का स्कोर किया। पाकिस्तान की किश्माला तलत को कांस्य पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा। किश्माला ने 218.2 का स्कोर किया।
  • 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पोजिशन पुरुष एकल: ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह ने टीम इवेंट में जीत हासिल करने के बाद 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पोजिशन पुरुष फाइनल में रजत पदक जीता। ऐश्वर्य ने 459.7 अंक हासिल किए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें