{"_id":"64eedb2bbb69c44ede0dde99","slug":"anand-mahindra-to-gift-ev-car-to-praggnanandhaa-parents-chess-champion-said-thanks-for-fulfilling-their-dream-2023-08-30","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Anand Mahindra: आनंद महिंद्रा ने पूरा किया प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता का सपना, चेस चैंपियन ने कहा धन्यवाद","category":{"title":"Sports","title_hn":"खेल","slug":"sports"}}

Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess

But I have another idea …

I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in… https://t.co/oYeDeRNhyh pic.twitter.com/IlFIcqJIjm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2023

Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement.Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu.The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery — Rajesh Jejurikar (@rajesh664) August 28, 2023

No words to express my Gratitude 🙏 Thankyou very much @anandmahindra sir and @rajesh664 sir

It is a long term dream of my parents to own an EV car thanks for making it a reality! https://t.co/YWCK1D99ik — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) August 29, 2023

The ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to turn dreams into reality… 😊 https://t.co/hoRiOIoQHH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2023

महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने एक बार फिर अपनी दरियादिली से सभी का दिल जीत लिया है। उन्होंने सबसे कम उम्र के भारतीय शतरंज ग्रैंडमास्टर प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता को एक इलेक्ट्रिक कार उपहार में दी है। प्रतिभाशाली युवा खिलाड़ी प्रगनाननंदा ने हाल ही में शतरंज विश्व कप में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था और फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। हालांकि, खिताबी मुकाबले में दो दिन के शानदार खेल के बाद उन्हें दुनिया के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी मैग्नस कार्लसन के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा था, लेकिन वह इस टूर्नामेंट के सबसे युवा उपविजेता बने।प्रगनाननंदा इससे पहले कार्लसन को हरा चुके हैं, लेकिन फाइनल मैच में यह करिश्मा नहीं दोहरा सके। आनंद महिंद्रा ने प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता को यह उपहार इसलिए दिया है, क्योंकि वीडियो गेम्स के दौर में उन्होंने अपने बेटे को शतरंज के खेल में करियर बनाने के लिए प्रेरित किया।इसकी शुरुआत तब हुई, जब कई लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) में आनंद महिंद्रा से प्रगनाननंदा को थार उपहार में देने का आग्रह किया। इसके जवाब में आनंद महिंद्रा ने लिखा "आपकी भावना की सराहना करता हूं, आपके जैसे कई लोग मुझसे प्रगनाननंदा को एक थार उपहार में देने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं। लेकिन मेरे पास कुछ और विचार है। मैं उनके माता-पिता को अपने बच्चों का परिचय शतरंज कराने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना चाहूंगा। क्योंकि वे वीडियो गेम के दौर में अपने बच्चों को इस खेल से परिचित करा रहे हैं। यह इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन की तरह ही हमारे ग्रह के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए एक निवेश है। इसलिए मुझे लगता है कि हमें प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता नागलक्ष्मी और रमेशबाबू को एक एक्सयूवी400 इलेक्ट्रिक कार उपहार में देना चाहिए। ये दोनों अपने बेटे के जुनून को पोषित करने और उसे अपना अथक समर्थन देने के लिए हमारे आभार के पात्र हैं।आनंद महिंद्रा ने अपने ट्वीट में महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के कार्यकारी निदेशक और सीईओ राजेश जेजुरिकर को भी टैग किया और उनसे इस पर अपने विचार साझा करने को कहा। इसके जवाब में रीजेश जेजुरिकर ने लिखा "आपकी शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई हो प्रगनाननंदा। उनके माता-पिता नागलक्ष्मी और रमेशबाबू को पहचान दिलाने और आभार जताने के विचार के लिए आनंद महिंद्रा का धन्यवाद। एक ऑल इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी XUV400 एकदम सटीक तोहफा होगी। हमारी टीम एक विशेष संस्करण की डिलीवरी के लिए जुड़ेगी।अब प्रगनाननंदा ने इस खास तोहफे के लिए आनंद महिंद्रा और राजेश जेजुरिकर का शुक्रिया अदा किया है। प्रगनाननंदा ने राजेश जेजुरिकर की पोस्ट पर जवाब देते हुए लिखा "मेरे पास आभार व्यक्त करने के लिए शब्द नहीं हैं। बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद आनंद महिंद्रा सर और राजेश जेजुरिकर। ईवी कार खरीदना मेरे माता-पिता का पुराना सपना है, इसे हकीकत बनाने के लिए धन्यवाद!"इसके जवाब में आनंद महिंद्रा ने लिखा "कार निर्माता का अंतिम लक्ष्य सपनों को हकीकत में बदलना होता है।"