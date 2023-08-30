Notifications

Anand Mahindra to gift EV car to praggnanandhaa parents, chess champion said thanks for fulfilling their Dream

Anand Mahindra: आनंद महिंद्रा ने पूरा किया प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता का सपना, चेस चैंपियन ने कहा धन्यवाद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2023 11:31 AM IST
सार

प्रगनाननंदा ने कहा कि उनके माता-पिता हमेशा से ही एक इलेक्ट्रिक कार लेना चाहते थे। आनंद महिंद्रा ने उनका सपना साकार कर दिया है। इसके लिए उनका बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। 
 

Anand Mahindra to gift EV car to praggnanandhaa parents, chess champion said thanks for fulfilling their Dream
आनंद महिंद्रा और प्रगनाननंदा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने एक बार फिर अपनी दरियादिली से सभी का दिल जीत लिया है। उन्होंने सबसे कम उम्र के भारतीय शतरंज ग्रैंडमास्टर प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता को एक इलेक्ट्रिक कार उपहार में दी है। प्रतिभाशाली युवा खिलाड़ी प्रगनाननंदा ने हाल ही में शतरंज विश्व कप में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था और फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। हालांकि, खिताबी मुकाबले में दो दिन के शानदार खेल के बाद उन्हें दुनिया के नंबर एक खिलाड़ी मैग्नस कार्लसन के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा था, लेकिन वह इस टूर्नामेंट के सबसे युवा उपविजेता बने। 


प्रगनाननंदा इससे पहले कार्लसन को हरा चुके हैं, लेकिन फाइनल मैच में यह करिश्मा नहीं दोहरा सके। आनंद महिंद्रा ने प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता को यह उपहार इसलिए दिया है, क्योंकि वीडियो गेम्स के दौर में उन्होंने अपने बेटे को शतरंज के खेल में करियर बनाने के लिए प्रेरित किया।




इसकी शुरुआत तब हुई, जब कई लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) में आनंद महिंद्रा से प्रगनाननंदा को थार उपहार में देने का आग्रह किया। इसके जवाब में आनंद महिंद्रा ने लिखा "आपकी भावना की सराहना करता हूं, आपके जैसे कई लोग मुझसे प्रगनाननंदा को एक थार उपहार में देने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं। लेकिन मेरे पास कुछ और विचार है। मैं उनके माता-पिता को अपने बच्चों का परिचय शतरंज कराने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना चाहूंगा। क्योंकि वे वीडियो गेम के दौर में अपने बच्चों को इस खेल से परिचित करा रहे हैं। यह इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन की तरह ही हमारे ग्रह के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए एक निवेश है। इसलिए मुझे लगता है कि हमें प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता नागलक्ष्मी और रमेशबाबू को एक एक्सयूवी400 इलेक्ट्रिक कार उपहार में देना चाहिए। ये दोनों अपने बेटे के जुनून को पोषित करने और उसे अपना अथक समर्थन देने के लिए हमारे आभार के पात्र हैं।


आनंद महिंद्रा ने अपने ट्वीट में महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के कार्यकारी निदेशक और सीईओ राजेश जेजुरिकर को भी टैग किया और उनसे इस पर अपने विचार साझा करने को कहा। इसके जवाब में रीजेश जेजुरिकर ने लिखा "आपकी शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई हो प्रगनाननंदा। उनके माता-पिता नागलक्ष्मी और रमेशबाबू को पहचान दिलाने और आभार जताने के विचार के लिए आनंद महिंद्रा का धन्यवाद। एक ऑल इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी XUV400 एकदम सटीक तोहफा होगी। हमारी टीम एक विशेष संस्करण की डिलीवरी के लिए जुड़ेगी।



अब प्रगनाननंदा ने इस खास तोहफे के लिए आनंद महिंद्रा और राजेश जेजुरिकर का शुक्रिया अदा किया है। प्रगनाननंदा ने राजेश जेजुरिकर की पोस्ट पर जवाब देते हुए लिखा "मेरे पास आभार व्यक्त करने के लिए शब्द नहीं हैं। बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद आनंद महिंद्रा सर और राजेश जेजुरिकर। ईवी कार खरीदना मेरे माता-पिता का पुराना सपना है, इसे हकीकत बनाने के लिए धन्यवाद!"



इसके जवाब में आनंद महिंद्रा ने लिखा "कार निर्माता का अंतिम लक्ष्य सपनों को हकीकत में बदलना होता है।"
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

