Anand Mahindra: आनंद महिंद्रा ने पूरा किया प्रगनाननंदा के माता-पिता का सपना, चेस चैंपियन ने कहा धन्यवाद

Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2023
But I have another idea …
I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in… https://t.co/oYeDeRNhyh pic.twitter.com/IlFIcqJIjm
Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement.Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu.The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery— Rajesh Jejurikar (@rajesh664) August 28, 2023
No words to express my Gratitude 🙏 Thankyou very much @anandmahindra sir and @rajesh664 sir— Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) August 29, 2023
It is a long term dream of my parents to own an EV car thanks for making it a reality! https://t.co/YWCK1D99ik
The ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to turn dreams into reality… 😊 https://t.co/hoRiOIoQHH— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2023
