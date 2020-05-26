शहर चुनें

बुधवार उपाय: गणेश जी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए करें ये काम, मिलेगा गणेश जी का आशीर्वाद

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 05:04 PM IST
बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश का होता है
बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश का होता है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश का होता है। इस दिन विधि-विधान से भगवान गणेश की पूजा की जाती है। गणेश भगवान प्रथम पूजनीय देव हैं। किसी भी शुभ कार्य से पहले गणेश भगवान की पूजा का विधान है। भगवान गणेश की पूजा के बाद ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत की जाती है। आइए आज हम आपको बताते हैं बुधवार के दिन क्या करने से गणेश भगवान प्रसन्न होते हैं......

 
ganesh ji ki aarti ganesh ji ko kya pasand hai ganesh ji ko kya bhog lagaye ganesh ji ko khush karne ke upay
बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश का होता है
भगवान गणेश को लाल सिंदूर लगाएं
भगवान गणेश को दुर्वा अर्पित करें
भगवान गणेश को फूल अर्पित करें
आरती गणेश जी की
गणेश भगवान को लड्डू, मोदक पसंद होते हैं
