बुधवार उपाय: गणेश जी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए करें ये काम, मिलेगा गणेश जी का आशीर्वाद

{"_id":"5ecce89e8ebc3e90784e59ff","slug":"how-to-get-lord-ganesha-blessing-tips-upay-remedies-wednesday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0927\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f: \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश का होता है
भगवान गणेश को लाल सिंदूर लगाएं
भगवान गणेश को दुर्वा अर्पित करें
भगवान गणेश को फूल अर्पित करें
आरती गणेश जी की
गणेश भगवान को लड्डू, मोदक पसंद होते हैं
