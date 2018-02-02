अपना शहर चुनें

राहु के दोष को कम करने के लिए करें शनिदेव का व्रत, अपनाए ये उपाय

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 03:48 PM IST
ज्योतिष केअनुसार हर व्यक्ति के जीवन पर ग्रह प्रभाव पड़ता है। कुछ ग्रह का प्रभाव अच्छा होता है कुछ का बुरा। कुछ ग्रह से कुंडली में दोष पैदा होता है। शनि और राहु-केतु के कारण मनुष्य को कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है जिससे घर में कई तरह की दिक्कते आती हैं। ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार इन दोनों ग्रहों का अपना कोई अस्तित्व नहीं होता इन दोनों छाया ग्रह माना जाता है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार राहु का पाप का राजा माना जाता है, इसके कुंडली में आने के लक्षणों को पहचानकर इससे बचने के उपाय करके परेशानियों से बचा जा सकता है।

कुंडली में इस ग्रह को शान्त करने के लिए 108 बार बीजमंत्र का जाप करना चाहिए। साथ घर में राहु यंत्र रखें। राहु-केतु के प्रभाव को कम करने के लिए नीले कपड़े में तिल बांधकर हनुमान जी को चढ़ाएं। बूंदी के लड्डू पर 4 लौंग लगाकर हनुमानजी को भोग लगाएं।अपने घर के मुख्य कमरे में चांदी से बना हुआ हाथी रखें ऐसा करने से आप के ऊपर से राहु-केतु पर प्रभाव कम होने लगता है।राहु दोष शांत करने के लिए , तिल, नारियल, कच्चा दूध, हरी घास, जौ, तांबा आदि नदी में प्रवाहित किया जा सकता है।साथ ही राहु दोष को कम करने के लिए प्रत्येक शनिवार को शनिदेव का व्रत रखने से राहु शांत होते है।
rahu ketu kundali shani dev

