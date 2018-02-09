अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Spirituality ›   Metaphysical ›   every things tied in the bonds of unity this universe

जड़-चेतन से बना यह ब्रह्मांड एकता के बंधनों में बंधा है

नारायण स्वामी Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:32 AM IST
every things tied in the bonds of unity this universe
संसार में 'अकेला' नाम का कोई तत्व है ही नहीं। जो है वह सुगठित और एक-दूसरे से जुड़ा हुआ और एक-दूसरे पर निर्भर है। परमाणु जैसा छोटे से छोटा कण भी अपने में कितने ही घटक संजोए हुए है। उसके घटकों की भी परतें खुलती जा रही हैं और पता चल रहा है कि उनके गर्भ में भी और कितने ही समूह वर्ग विराजमान है। शरीर एक ईकाई है पर उसके भीतर जीवाणु इतनी बड़ी संख्या में है कि संसार में सभी जीवधारियों की संख्या को गिना जाए, तो भी जीवाणुओं की संख्या उनसे ज्यादा होगी। सृष्टि में हर जगह एक दूसरे पर आश्रित रहने का सिद्धांत काम कर रहा है। जड़-चेतन से बना यह ब्रह्मांड एकता के बंधनों में बंधा हुआ है। हर किसी को दूसरों का सहयोगी होकर रहना पड़  रहा है।

पृथ्वी की आकर्षण शक्ति किसी को विराम नहीं लेने देती। एक-दूसरे से बंधे हुए ग्रह-नक्षत्र, अपनी कक्षाओं और धूरियों पर परिभ्रमण कर रहे हैं। गहराई में जाने पर पता चलता है कि ग्रहों के बीच आदान-प्रदान चल रहा है। उत्तरी ध्रुव में होकर अन्तर्ग्रही शक्तियां धरती पचा लेती हैं और अनावश्यक चीजों को दक्षिणी ध्रुव के जरिए वापस अंतरिक्ष में फेंक देती हैं। उत्तरी ध्रुव पृथ्वी का मुख है और दक्षिणी ध्रुव मल द्वार। ध्रुव क्षेत्रों के अतिरिक्त अन्य कितने ही छिद्र ऐसे हैं, जिनके जरिए ग्रहों के बीच आदान-प्रदान होता रहता है। इन्हें रोम-कूप अथवा स्वेद छिद्र कह सकते हैं। हम इन छेदों से भी सांस लेते और भाप छोड़ते हैं। पृथ्वी पर कितने ही ऐसे छिद्र हैं, जिनमें होकर सूक्ष्म ही नहीं स्थूल भी धंसता और निकलता देखा जा सकता है।
