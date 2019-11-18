शहर चुनें

cm kamal nath celebrated 73rd birthday in Manali himachal pradesh

सीएम कमलनाथ ने मनाली में अपने होटल में मनाया 73वां जन्मदिन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुल्लू Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 03:01 PM IST
cm kamal nath celebrated 73rd birthday in Manali himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने सोमवार को अपना 73वां जन्मदिन मनाया। सादगी के साथ मनाए गए जन्मदिन के दौरान उनके खास मित्रों के साथ स्थानीय कांग्रेस नेता शामिल हुए। कमलनाथ ने अपने मित्रों और कुछ कांग्रेस के लोगों के साथ अपने होटल स्पेन रिजॉर्ट में केक काटा। कमलनाथ के मित्र और कांग्रेस नेता देवेंद्र नेगी ने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने सादगी के साथ अपना जन्मदिन मनाया है। उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई देने वालों को दिनभर तांता लगा रहा। दोपहर बाद वह मनाली में ही एक दोस्त के यहां मिलने गए।
cm kamal nath celebrated 73rd birthday cm kamal nath birthday cm kamal nath celebrated birthday in manali
कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की लोगों से अपील, कहा- मेरे जन्मदिन पर बैनर-पोस्टर न लगाएं

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं एवं अन्य लोगों से अपील की है कि 18 नवंबर को उनके जन्मदिन के अवसर पर कहीं किसी प्रकार का बैनर, पोस्टर, होर्डिंग्स, फ्लेक्स आदि ना लगाया जाएं।

17 नवंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेसी नेताओं पर बरसे दिग्विजय, कहा- आधे को नहीं पता क्या है अनुच्छेद 370

15 नवंबर 2019

बड़वानी में हादसा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बड़वानी में कार और ट्राले की टक्कर, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत

17 नवंबर 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

अयोध्या फैसला : असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ मध्यप्रदेश में शिकायत दर्ज, भड़काऊ बयान देने का आरोप

11 नवंबर 2019

girl
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: छात्राओं पर डेट पर चलने का दबाव बना रहा टीचर, एक ने छोड़ा कॉलेज

14 नवंबर 2019

शोभा ओझा की माताजी सरम्मा थॉमस का निधन
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता शोभा ओझा की माताजी सरम्मा थॉमस का निधन

17 नवंबर 2019

इंडिगो
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: इंडिगो के विमान से इलाज के लिए चेन्नई जा रही डेढ़ साल की बच्ची की मौत

13 नवंबर 2019

अब्दुल जब्बार
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल त्रासदी के पीड़ितों के लिए काम करने वाले जब्बार भाई का निधन

15 नवंबर 2019

mppsc
Education

इस राज्य के लोक सेवा आयोग ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, अब दोगुना देना होगा परीक्षा शुल्क

16 नवंबर 2019

महिला अधिकारी ने छुए मंत्री के पैर
Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO: गुरुद्वारे में महिला अधिकारी ने छुए मंत्री के पैर, कैमरे में कैद नजारा

13 नवंबर 2019

