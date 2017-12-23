Download App
HPSSC: पर्यवेक्षक और जेई भर्ती का परिणाम घोषित, यहां जानिए पूरा रिजल्ट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌हमीरपुर

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:48 AM IST
result of surveyor and jee recruitment declared
हिमाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन आयोग हमीरपुर ने पर्यवेक्षकों और जेई का भर्ती परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। आयोग ने महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में पोस्ट कोड 568 के तहत पर्यवेक्षकों के 37 पदों को भरने के लिए आयोजित भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित किया है। 
आयोग के सचिव डा. जितेंद्र कंवर ने कहा कि आयोग ने इन पदों को भरने के लिए अक्तूबर 2016 में आवेदन मांगे थे। इसके बाद लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया।

लिखित परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले 116 अभ्यर्थियों को 11 सितंबर को मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया के लिए बुलाया गया। जिसमें से 36 अभ्यर्थियों को सफल घोषित कर दिया गया है। जबकि अनुसूचित जाति स्वतंत्रता सेनानी कोट से एक पद योग्य अभ्यर्थी न मिलने के कारण खाली रह गया है। 

वहीं आयोग ने जेई की लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम रिकॉर्ड समय में निकाल दिया है। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने 28 नवंबर को जेई लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन किया था। आयोग ने महज 26 दिनों में रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। 
पर्यवेक्षकों के लिए हुए चयनित

