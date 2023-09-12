Rajasthan: सचिन पायलट ने बताया कैसे चुना जाएगा प्रदेश का CM, कहा-ये तेरा मेरा का समय नहीं, हम मिलकर काम कर रहे

राजस्थान का अगला मुख्यमंत्री कौन होगा और उसे कैसे चुना जाएगा, इसे लेकर कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट ने बड़ा दावा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री का चयन कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी करेंगे। साथ ही सरकार रिपीट होने पर कांग्रेस विधायक दल तय करेगा कि किसे मुख्यमंत्री बनाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि गहलोत और पायलट गुट मुख्यमंत्री तय नहीं करेंगे।

#WATCH | Ajmer: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "...The government in Rajasthan has done a lot of work for the people & therefore Congress government will be elected once again in the state...Everyone is a supporter of Congress & I am a worker of the party. Everyone… pic.twitter.com/nmzbHSbcex