Rajasthan: सचिन पायलट ने बताया कैसे चुना जाएगा प्रदेश का CM, कहा-ये तेरा मेरा का समय नहीं, हम मिलकर काम कर रहे

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
राजस्थान का अगला मुख्यमंत्री कौन होगा और उसे कैसे चुना जाएगा, इसे लेकर कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट ने बड़ा दावा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री का चयन कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी करेंगे। साथ ही सरकार रिपीट होने पर कांग्रेस विधायक दल तय करेगा कि किसे मुख्यमंत्री बनाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि गहलोत और पायलट गुट मुख्यमंत्री तय नहीं करेंगे।
#WATCH | Ajmer: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "...The government in Rajasthan has done a lot of work for the people & therefore Congress government will be elected once again in the state...Everyone is a supporter of Congress & I am a worker of the party. Everyone… pic.twitter.com/nmzbHSbcex— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 12, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed