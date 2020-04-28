शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan HC issue order to ensure that caste of any person including accused is not incorporated

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट का फैसला, आरोपी सहित किसी भी व्यक्ति की जाति का न हो खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 01:38 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Rajasthan High Court
Rajasthan High Court
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को आदेश जारी किया है। जिसमें यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा गया है कि किसी भी न्यायिक या प्रशासनिक मामले में शामिल अभियुक्त सहित किसी भी व्यक्ति की जाति का खुलासा नहीं किया जाए।
विज्ञापन
 
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rajasthan high court high court order

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बुलंदशहर में साधुओं की हत्या, मौके पर पुलिस
Delhi NCR

मंदिर परिसर में सो रहे दो साधुओं की निर्मम हत्या, चिमटा चुराने का था विवाद

28 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस
Lucknow

यूपी में कोरोना LIVE: वाराणसी में कोरोना के 12 नए केस मिले, प्रदेश में 2023 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या

28 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

Irrfan Khan: तबीयत बिगड़ने के कारण अस्पताल में भर्ती अभिनेता, जानिए क्या है पूरी सच्चाई

28 अप्रैल 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी का निर्देश, तीन मई से औद्योगिक इकाइयां शुरू करने की बनाएं कार्य योजना

28 अप्रैल 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बुलंदशहर में साधुओं की हत्या पर गरमाई सियासत, उद्धव ने की सीएम योगी से बात

28 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
आमिर खान और वायरल पोस्ट की तस्वीर
Bollywood

आमिर खान ने आटे के साथ बांटे 15 हजार रुपये, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे ऐसे पोस्ट

28 अप्रैल 2020

कर्फ्यू ढील के दौरान ऊना में उमड़ी भीड़
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: कर्फ्यू ढील में उमड़ी भीड़, गाड़ियों में पहुंचे लोग, पुलिस ने जब्त कीं चाबियां

28 अप्रैल 2020

भारतीय सेना ने ध्वस्त किया आतंकी ठिकाना
Jammu

आतंकियों ने टॉयलेट सीट तले भी बनाई थी छिपने की जगह, हैरान कर देंगे इनके ठिकाने

28 अप्रैल 2020

Dipika Chikhlia
Television

'सीता' का रोल निभाने वालीं दीपिका के लुक में आ गया काफी बदलाव, तस्वीर शेयर कर बोलीं- 'एक जमाने में...'

28 अप्रैल 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बिना ट्रायल वैक्सीन का उत्पादन अगले माह से, भारत में एक हजार रुपये हो सकती है कीमत

28 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited