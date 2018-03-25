बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीर बता रही है विश्व का रोचक हाल, देखिए एक बार
वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 03:55 PM IST
वैश्विक खबरों में कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें भी होती हैं जो खुद एक कहानी बयां करती हैं। कई तस्वीरें ही घटनाओं की असल हकीकत दर्शा देती हैं। विश्व में दो देशों के सामरिक रिश्ते हों या फिर किसी मुद्दे पर वहां की जनता की राय एक तस्वीर ही काफी है।
कैम्ब्रिज यूनिवर्सिटी बोट क्लब के अध्यक्ष ह्यूगो रैमबैसन को टीम के सदस्यों ने ऑक्सफोर्ड और कैंब्रिज के बीच पुरुषों की नाव दौड़ जीतने के बाद पानी में डाल दिया है। अगली स्लाइड देखें
