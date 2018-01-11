बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैलिफोर्निया में भारी बारिश से जन-जीवन बेहाल, अब तक 13 लोगों की मौत
वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 04:21 PM IST
कैलिफोर्निया के जंगलों में पिछले साल दिसंबर में आग की वजह से भारी तबाही हुई थी। इसके बाद नए साल में हो रही बारिश की वजह से यहां जन-जीवन बेहाल हो गया है और पूरे शहर में कीचड़ फैल गया है। दूसरी तरफ इस आपदा से एक दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग लापता हैं।
