{"_id":"5a55bd5a4f1c1b44198b5d22","slug":"spanish-prisoner-declared-dead-by-three-doctor-wakes-up-in-mortuary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0921\u0947\u0921 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u0930-\u0916\u0930\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
'डेड बॉडी' से आने लगी खर्र-खर्र की आवाज, पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले भी हुए हैरान
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 01:19 PM IST
स्पेन में एक चौंका देने वाला मामले सामने आया है। दरअसल यहां एक डेड बॉडी के पोस्टमार्टम के वक्त मृत शरीर से अचानक तेज-तेज खर्र-खर्र की आवाज आने लगी। ये सुनकर सब बुरी तरह कांप गए। इसके बाद जो हुआ...
