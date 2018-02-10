बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7ed1d54f1c1b4e588b7d4d","slug":"historic-visit-of-pm-narendra-modi-in-middle-east-palestine-jorden-and-abudhabi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Gulf Countries","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"gulf-countries"}}
तस्वीरों में देखिए PM मोदी का दौरा, कुछ इस अंदाज में आए नजर
वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:43 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तीन दिनों की विदेश यात्रा के लिए जॉर्डन, फलस्तीन और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात गए हुए हैं। यात्रा के पहले चरण में वह जॉर्डन पहुंचे और वहां के किंग से मुलाकात की। इसके बाद वह फलस्तीन पहुंचे और शनिवार को वे अबू धाबी पहुंचेंगे।
