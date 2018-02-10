अपना शहर चुनें

तस्वीरों में देखिए PM मोदी का दौरा, कुछ इस अंदाज में आए नजर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:43 PM IST
Historic Visit of PM Narendra Modi in Middle East Palestine, jorden and abudhabi
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तीन दिनों की विदेश यात्रा के लिए जॉर्डन, फलस्तीन और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात गए हुए हैं। यात्रा के पहले चरण में वह जॉर्डन पहुंचे और वहां के किंग से मुला‌कात की। इसके बाद वह फलस्तीन पहुंचे और शनिवार को वे अबू धाबी पहुंचेंगे। 
