तस्वीरें: चीन ने एयर शो के जरिए दुनिया को कराया अपनी ताकत का एहसास
वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 04:48 PM IST
चीन के झुहाई शहर में चल रहे एयर शो में नए-नए हथियारों का प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। इस शो में चीन ने खुफिया रडार, जहाज रोधी मिसाइल और मानवरहित मिसाइल नौका सहित कई नए हथियारों का प्रदर्शन किया है।
