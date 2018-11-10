शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: चीन ने एयर शो के जरिए दुनिया को कराया अपनी ताकत का एहसास

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 04:48 PM IST
china air show
1 of 10
चीन के झुहाई शहर में चल रहे एयर शो में नए-नए हथियारों का प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। इस शो में चीन ने खुफिया रडार, जहाज रोधी मिसाइल और मानवरहित मिसाइल नौका सहित कई नए हथियारों का प्रदर्शन किया है। 
china air shoes missile fighter plane चीन एयर शो मिसाइल फाइटर प्लेन
