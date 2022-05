Visit the Ambaji Temple, a major Shakti Peeth of India, world's tallest- Statue of Unity, Laxmi Vilas Palace & enjoy the vibrant array of street-food . Book the IRCTC tour package starts at ₹8790/- pp* for 3D/2N. For details, visit https://t.co/ys1aVKPh1u@AmritMahotsav