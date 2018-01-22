बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a65d5c74f1c1bca798b52dc","slug":"dutch-skater-anice-das-visit-mumbai-in-search-of-her-parents","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"32 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0921\u091a \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
32 साल बाद अपने माता-पिता को ढूंढ़ने भारत आएगी यह डच खिलाड़ी
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 05:59 PM IST
फरवरी में होने वाले विंटर ओलंपिक में नीदरलैंड का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाली भारतीय मूल की डच स्पीड स्केटर खिलाड़ी अनिक दास अपने माता-पिता की तलाश में भारत आएंगी।
