अब दिखेगा इस हसीना का जलवा, फैंस कर रहे हैं बेसब्री से इंतजार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 05:47 PM IST
Candice LeRae Made Her wrestling debute with nxt
1 of 5
कैंडिस लेरी ने रविवार को एनएक्सटी से अपने प्रोफेशनल रेसलिंग करियर का आगाज किया। कैंडिस ने अपने पति जॉनी गार्गानो के साथ प्रोफेशनल रेसलिंग का पहला टैग टीम मैच खेला। इस मुकाबले में उनका सामना एंड्राडे सिएन अल्मास और जेलिना वेगा से था।
candice lerae candice lerae debute nxt

