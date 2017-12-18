एक रात के लिए यहां किन्नर करते हैं शादी और फिर हो जाती हैं विधवा
किन्नरों के बारे में आपने सुना होगा कि यह न तो पूरी तरह पुरुष होते है और न स्त्री इसलिए यह अविवाहित रहते हैं। लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि किन्नर भी शादी करते हैं और ताज्जुब की बात तो यह है कि यह शादी सिर्फ एक रात के लिए होती है और वह भी इनके अपने भगवान से।
