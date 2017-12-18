Download App
एक रात के लिए यहां किन्नर करते हैं शादी और फिर हो जाती हैं विधवा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:28 AM IST
there is a place where eunuch or kinnar weddings

किन्नरों के बारे में आपने सुना होगा क‌ि यह न तो पूरी तरह पुरुष होते है और न स्‍त्री इसल‌िए यह अव‌िवाह‌ित रहते हैं। लेक‌िन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी क‌ि किन्नर भी शादी करते हैं और ताज्जुब की बात तो यह है क‌ि यह शादी स‌िर्फ एक रात के ल‌िए होती है और वह भी इनके अपने भगवान से।

 

