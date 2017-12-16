Download App
सोमवती अमावस्या: 12 साल बाद पौष अमावस्या पर बन रहा है दुर्लभ संयोग

amarujala.com- Presented By: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 12:22 PM IST
Auspicious coincidence on somvati amavasya and know importance of amavasya

पौष माह की अमावस्या का बहुत ही खास महत्व होता है। इस महीने में सूर्य धनु राशि में होते हैं जिसके कारण यह महीना अच्छा माना जाता है। पौष अमावस्या के दिन स्नान और दान आदि करने का विशेष महत्व माना जाता है। इस बार 18 दिसंबर, सोमवार को सोमवती अमावस्या पड़ रही हैं इसे पहले 2005 में सोमवती अमावस्या थी।

पढ़ें- खरमास शुरू, इस दौरान भूलकर भी नहीं करना चाहिए ये 3 काम

 

