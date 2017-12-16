बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोमवती अमावस्या: 12 साल बाद पौष अमावस्या पर बन रहा है दुर्लभ संयोग
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 12:22 PM IST
पौष माह की अमावस्या का बहुत ही खास महत्व होता है। इस महीने में सूर्य धनु राशि में होते हैं जिसके कारण यह महीना अच्छा माना जाता है। पौष अमावस्या के दिन स्नान और दान आदि करने का विशेष महत्व माना जाता है। इस बार 18 दिसंबर, सोमवार को सोमवती अमावस्या पड़ रही हैं इसे पहले 2005 में सोमवती अमावस्या थी।
खरमास शुरू, इस दौरान भूलकर भी नहीं करना चाहिए ये 3 काम
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
