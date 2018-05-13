शहर चुनें

2 करोड़ आवेदकों के लिए बुरी खबर, रेलवे के 90 हजार पदों के लिए किया था आवेदन

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 01:10 PM IST
indian railways
रेलवे ने हाल ही में करीब एक लाख पदों के लिए रिक्तियां निकाली थीं। जिसके लिए करीब दो करोड़ से अधिक अभ्यर्थियों के आवेदन मिले हैं। परीक्षा आयोजित कराने वाले अधिकारियों ने भी इतने आवेदन की उम्मीद नहीं की थी। 
indian railway railway exam रेलवे भर्ती

indian railways
indian railway
indian railways
indian railway
भारतीय रेलवे

