शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Yoga and Health ›   Use these four asanas to get started

स्वास्थ्य के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद है ये चार आसान, जानें कैसे है करना?

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 07:49 AM IST
exercise
1 of 5
exercise - फोटो : pixa
अगर आप भी आसन करना चाहते हैं लेकिन यह नहीं समझ पा रहे कि कौन-से आसन से शुरुआत की जाए तो हम आपको बताएंगे किन आसनों को करके आप धीरे-धीरे आगे बढ़ सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन-से है वे आसन। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
yoga asanas names types of yoga asanas yoga asanas benefits yoga asanas and their benefits
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

uttana padasana benefits and precaution
Yoga and Health

पेट संबधी सभी बीमारियों का रामबाण इलाज है उत्तान पादासन , जानें इसे करने का तरीका

22 सितंबर 2019

shilpa shetty and malaika arora shared new yoga poses
Yoga and Health

शिल्पा और मलाइका फिट रहने के लिए करती हैं योग, जानिए इनके नए योगासन

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
know about vajrasana benefits and procedure
Yoga and Health

चाहते है पाचन प्रक्रिया में सुधार तो जरूर करें व्रजासन

20 सितंबर 2019

dhanurasana benefits and precautions
Yoga and Health

धनुरासन है आपके लिए बेहद लाभकारी, जानें इसे करने का तरीका

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
paratha
Food

आलू के परांठे खाकर हो गए हैं बोर तो इस बार बनाएं स्वादिष्ट मूंग दाल का परांठा

23 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

relationship
Relationship

इन संकेतों से जानें कि क्या आपका प्यार भी एकतरफा है ?

23 सितंबर 2019

poovar island visit kerala a best place for honymoon
Travel

हनीमून पर जाने की कर रहे हैं तैयारी तो इस द्वीप का करें रुख, ताउम्र नहीं भूलेगी यहां की सुंदरता

22 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
kutch ka rann white registan in gujarat a beautiful place to visit
Travel

घूमने की इच्छा है तो चलिए 'सफेद रेगिस्तान' की सैर पर

22 सितंबर 2019

बेटी दिवस
Relationship

Daughters’ Day 2019: अपनी प्यारी बेटी को खास महसूस कराने के लिए ये खूबसूरत संदेश भेजें

22 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
पानी के अंदर सांस रोककर गर्लफ्रेंड को प्रपोज करना पड़ा महंगा
Relationship

पानी के भीतर जाकर गर्लफ्रेंड को कर रहा था प्रपोज और हो गई मौत

22 सितंबर 2019

बेटी दिवस
Lifestyle

Daughters Day: बेटियों को प्यार जताने के लिए बेटी दिवस, जानिए क्यों और कैसे मनाया जाता है यह दिवस

22 सितंबर 2019

breast cancer
Health & Fitness

वर्ल्ड रोज डे 2019: जानें क्यों मनाया जाता है यह दिवस और कैंसर से है इसका क्या नाता?

22 सितंबर 2019

healthy food
Health & Fitness

स्वास्थ्य के लिए बेहद जरूरी हैं पोषक तत्व, अपने आहार में इन चीजों को शामिल करें

22 सितंबर 2019

codependent behavior in relationships
Relationship

कहीं आपका पार्टनर इन गलत आदतों का शिकार तो नहीं, ऐसे पहुंच रहा है आपके रिश्ते को नुकसान

22 सितंबर 2019

india's 4 cheapest city for travelling
Travel

2019 के अंत तक जरूर करें इन चार शहरों की यात्रा, यहां नहीं होगी जेब ढीली

22 सितंबर 2019

tips for boring relationship
Relationship

रिश्ते की बोरियत को इन टिप्स से करें दूर, ऐसे बढ़ेगा रोमांस

22 सितंबर 2019

uses and benefits of best shankhpushpi
Health & Fitness

शंखपुष्पी औषधि किसी वरदान से कम नहीं, जानें इसके फायदे

22 सितंबर 2019

नगर क्षेत्र के रौजा बाटा के पास दुर्गा पूजा समिति की आेर से स्थापित मा स्थापित मां दुर्गा की मनमोहक प्रतिमा।
Lifestyle

इस तरह मनाए नवरात्रि का त्योहार , मिलेगा आनंद

22 सितंबर 2019

greatest world leaders thinkers were inspired by mahatma gandhi
Lifestyle

Gandhi jayanti 2019: दुनिया के दिग्गज नेताओं ने ली महात्मा गांधी से प्रेरणा

22 सितंबर 2019

how to make misal pav
Food

इस बार वीक एंड पर बनाएं महाराष्ट्र का स्वादिष्ट व्यंजन मिसल पाव

22 सितंबर 2019

after delivery precaution for mother
Health & Fitness

प्रसव के बाद इन बातों का रखें विशेष ध्यान, 40 दिन तक बिल्कुल ना करें ये काम

22 सितंबर 2019

exercise
exercise - फोटो : pixa
आसन
आसन - फोटो : social media
आसन
आसन - फोटो : social media
आसन
आसन - फोटो : social media
आसन
आसन - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ह्यूस्टन में मोदी ने ‘हाउडी मोदी’ का मतलब बताया, कई भाषाओं में कहा- भारत में सब अच्छा है

ह्यूस्टन में पीएम मोदी ने हाउडी मोदी का मतलब कई भाषाओं में बताते हुए कहा कि इसका मतलब है भारत में सब अच्छा है।

23 सितंबर 2019

मोदी 1:12

हाउडी मोदी में पीएम मोदी का आतंकवाद पर सबसे बड़ा हमला, कहा- आतंक पर निर्णायक लड़ाई का वक्त

23 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:11

हाउडी मोदी में पीएम ने फिर सुनाई अपनी लिखी कविता- ये जो सामने मुश्किलों को अंबार है...

23 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 6:43

हाउडी मोदी में फिर दिखी मोदी और ट्रंप की यारी, ट्रंप ने कहा- इस्लामिक आतंकवाद से मिलकर लड़ेंगे

23 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:12

हाउडी मोदी में पीएम मोदी का आतंकवाद पर सबसे बड़ा हमला, कहा- आतंक पर निर्णायक लड़ाई का वक्त

23 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited