बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
लड़की से चैट करने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें ये 9 बातें, वो डेट पर चलने को तुरंत मान जाएगी
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 04:19 PM IST
आखिरकार आप उस लड़की से बात करने जा रहे हैं जिसे आप लंबे समय से पंसद करते हैं। तो बेहतर होगा पहले से थोड़ी तैयारी कर लें।किसी खास लड़की से चैट करते हैं या करना चाहते हैं तो कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। जानिए, क्या करने से न सिर्फ लड़की आपसे अच्छे से बात करेगी बल्कि आप उसके दिल में अपने लिए जगह भी बना लेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b03eccc4f1c1bd3408b6f7f","slug":"tips-to-impress-a-woman-while-doing-chatting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.