ये 5 इशारे बताते हैं कि सामने वाला आप पर फिदा है
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 04:59 PM IST
कई बार लोग आपसे पहली ही मुलाकात में आपके बारे में सबकुछ जान लेना चाहते हैं। हालांकि इस बात को कई बार आप नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं तो कई बार हैरान होकर रह जाते हैं। पर क्या आप जानते हैं ऐसा किन स्थितियों में होता है। तो आपको बता दें ऐसा तब होता है जब कोई आप पर पहली ही नजर में फिदा हो जाता है। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ इशारों के बारे में जो बताते हैं सामने वाला इंसान आप पर पूरी तरह फिदा हो चुका है।
