गर्लफ्रेंड अगर सोती मिले तो ऐसे 5 ख्याल आपके दिल में जरूर आने चाहिये
{"_id":"5a3769354f1c1b3c3d8be69b","slug":"sleeping-posture-of-girls-reveal-their-expectation-from-partners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 5 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:45 AM IST
1/4
अगर आप ये जानना चाहते हैं कि आपकी गर्लफ्रेंड या पत्नी आपसे क्या उम्मीद रखती है तो उसके सोने के पोजीशन को गौर से देखिये। लड़कियों के सोने के तरीकों से ये पता चलता है कि उन्हें किस तरह के लड़के पसंद आते हैं और उन्हें अपने पार्टनर से क्या-क्या चाहतें होती हैं। मसलन, बिस्तर पर उल्टा फैल कर सोने वाली लड़कियां स्वभाव में लापरवाह होती हैं। कहते है ऐसे सोने वाली लड़कियां हमेशा डिमांड करती रहती हैं। इन्हें सरप्राइज देने वाले लड़के काफी पसंद आते हैं।
2/4
बिना किसी करवट के तन के सोने वाली लड़कियां स्वभाव में संतुलित होती हैं। ऐसी लड़कियों को अपने जीवन में दबंग लड़के पसंद आते हैं। वहीं, बायीं करवट सोने वाली लड़कियां जीवन में बड़े बदलाव को पसंद करती हैं। इसलिए इन्हें ऐसे लड़के पसंद आते हैं जिनमें लीडरशिप क्वॉलिटी हो।
3/4
तकिये पर सिर और हाथों को तकिये पर रखकर सोने वाली लड़किया गंभीर स्वभाव की होती हैं। ऐसी लड़कियां किसी पर भी जल्दी विश्वास कर लेती हैं। इस वजह से इन्हें अक्सर धोखा मिलता है। पेट के बल सोने वाली लड़कियां चंचल होती हैं। इन्हें वे लड़के ज्यादा भाते हैं जो हमेशा उनका ख्याल रखें और उन्हें ज्यादा वक्त दें।
4/4
हमेशा चादर ओढ़कर सोने वाली लड़कियां परिवार के नियमों का पालन करने वाली होती हैं। इस तरह की लड़कियों को साधारण स्वभाव वाले लड़के पसंद आते हैं। लड़कों से इन्हें ज्यादा उम्मीदें नहीं होती। हाथ को सीने पर रखकर सोने वाली लड़कियां बहुत कम होती हैं। ऐसी लड़कियों को परिवार की सुख-सुविधा से ज्यादा मतलब होता है। इन्हें स्मार्ट लड़के पसंद होते हैं।
पढ़ें: लड़के अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की ये इच्छा कभी पूरी नही कर सकते, जानें वजह
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a38c2634f1c1b001c8b9c05","slug":"karishma-sharma-naked-photoshoot-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u092e\u0916\u092e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38b2b04f1c1bee6a8b4b1c","slug":"hiten-tejwani-and-bandgi-kalra-coming-back-on-the-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a38a2554f1c1b97678c284f","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-trolled-for-their-honeymoon-picture","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u0930\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a379ed84f1c1b502b8b53f7","slug":"vacancies-for-engineers-in-bangalore-metro-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3258b24f1c1b76678c1599","slug":"know-which-wish-boys-never-fulfill-of-their-girlfriends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a3410c74f1c1b95188b9ff3","slug":"know-what-are-those-3-things-about-boys-which-can-impress-any-girl-within-few-seconds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c,\u0907\u0928 3 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a2f81f34f1c1bc5758b8803","slug":"devika-narain-and-her-husband-joseph-radhik-planned-virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 Couple \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a1e9a0e4f1c1b8b688b5a51","slug":"girls-always-avoid-asking-these-four-questions-from-their-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0907\u0928 4 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a28c5eb4f1c1b68678c0499","slug":"secret-revealed-why-beautiful-girls-have-ugly-boyfriends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a24cf874f1c1b6e468b82fa","slug":"do-not-say-these-5-things-to-your-partner-while-flirting-with-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092f\u0947 3 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094b","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
More Galleries
{"_id":"5a166cf44f1c1b86698bd4c7","slug":"do-you-know-couples-who-fights-most-love-each-other-very-much","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930,\u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 24 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a0eb8364f1c1bee688bbff5","slug":"boys-notice-these-5-things-of-a-girl-when-they-met-first-time","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a1bad1a4f1c1b9e678be36f","slug":"do-you-know-what-boys-do-just-after-getting-engaged-with-someone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947,\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902? ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a08267a4f1c1b0d698bb0d2","slug":"these-5-things-can-make-any-girl-to-fall-in-love-with-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a15140b4f1c1b8e698bd167","slug":"avoid-doing-these-things-in-your-bedroom-it-can-break-your-relationship-forever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a1d187c4f1c1baf678be6e4","slug":"do-you-know-why-funny-men-are-always-romantic-in-their-real-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0938\u0932 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!