Download App
आपका शहर Close

गर्लफ्रेंड अगर सोती मिले तो ऐसे 5 ख्याल आपके दिल में जरूर आने चाहिये

अमर उजाला डिजिटल

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:45 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
1/4
अगर आप ये जानना चाहते हैं कि आपकी गर्लफ्रेंड या पत्नी आपसे क्या उम्मीद रखती है तो उसके सोने के पोजीशन को गौर से देखिये। लड़कियों के सोने के तरीकों से ये पता चलता है कि उन्हें किस तरह के लड़के पसंद आते हैं और उन्हें अपने पार्टनर से क्या-क्या चाहतें होती हैं। मसलन, बिस्तर पर उल्टा फैल कर सोने वाली लड़कियां स्वभाव में लापरवाह होती हैं। कहते है ऐसे सोने वाली लड़कियां हमेशा डिमांड करती रहती हैं। इन्हें सरप्राइज देने वाले लड़के काफी पसंद आते हैं।
2/4
बिना किसी करवट के तन के सोने वाली लड़कियां स्वभाव में संतुलित होती हैं। ऐसी लड़कियों को अपने जीवन में दबंग लड़के पसंद आते हैं। वहीं, बायीं करवट सोने वाली लड़कियां जीवन में बड़े बदलाव को पसंद करती हैं। इसलिए इन्हें ऐसे लड़के पसंद आते हैं जिनमें लीडरशिप क्वॉलिटी हो।
3/4
तकिये पर सिर और हाथों को तकिये पर रखकर सोने वाली लड़किया गंभीर स्वभाव की होती हैं।  ऐसी लड़कियां किसी पर भी जल्दी विश्वास कर लेती हैं। इस वजह से इन्हें अक्सर धोखा मिलता है। पेट के बल सोने वाली लड़कियां चंचल होती हैं। इन्हें वे लड़के ज्यादा भाते हैं जो हमेशा उनका ख्याल रखें और उन्हें ज्यादा वक्त दें। 
4/4
हमेशा चादर ओढ़कर सोने वाली लड़कियां परिवार के नियमों का पालन करने वाली होती हैं। इस तरह की लड़कियों को साधारण स्वभाव वाले लड़के पसंद आते हैं। लड़कों से इन्हें ज्यादा उम्मीदें नहीं होती। हाथ को सीने पर रखकर सोने वाली लड़कियां बहुत कम होती हैं। ऐसी लड़कियों को परिवार की सुख-सुविधा से ज्यादा मतलब होता है। इन्हें स्मार्ट लड़के पसंद होते हैं। 
 
पढ़ें: लड़के अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की ये इच्छा कभी पूरी नही कर सकते, जानें वजह
 
इसे भी पढ़ें : लड़के अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की ये इच्छा कभी पूरी नही कर सकते, जानें वजह

Also View

Know what are those 3 things about boys which can impress any girl within few seconds

लड़के भी जान लें ये राज,इन 3 चीजों पर झट से फिदा हो जाती है कोई भी लड़की

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
Now no deadline to link aadhar card to bank account, government decides before crucial hearing in SC

बैंक खाते को आधार से लिंक करने के फैसले पर नरम पड़ी सरकार, अब दिया ये फैसला

  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
woman and boyfriend killed her daughter as she saw her mother in compromising position

प्रेमी संग आपत्त‌िजनक हालत में थी मां, 6 साल की बेटी ने देख ल‌िया तो दी दर्दनाक मौत

  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindi related to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

स्पॉटलाइट

PHOTOS: इस एक्ट्रेस ने मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में मचाया तहलका, मखमल का कंबल डाल दिखाई न्यूड बॉडी

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Karishma Sharma naked photoshoot viral on social media

Bigg Boss में फिर लौट रहे हैं हितेन, साथ लेकर आएंगे ऐसा कंटेस्टेंट जिसने पार की थी चुंबन की हदें

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
hiten tejwani and Bandgi Kalra coming BACK on the bigg boss 11

हनीमून तस्वीरों पर ट्रोल हुए अनुष्का-विराट, यूजर ने हॉरर सीरीज से कर दी तुलना

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trolled for their honeymoon picture

बंगलुरू मेट्रो में इंजीनियर बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancies for Engineers in Bangalore Metro train

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर हीरोइनें

  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name

Most Viewed

लड़के अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की ये इच्छा कभी पूरी नही कर सकते, जानें वजह

Know which wish boys never fulfill of their girlfriends
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लड़के भी जान लें ये राज,इन 3 चीजों पर झट से फिदा हो जाती है कोई भी लड़की

Know what are those 3 things about boys which can impress any girl within few seconds
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

UP के इस Couple ने चुटकियों में किया सबसे मुश्किल काम, विराट-अनुष्का भी हुए मुरीद

devika narain and her husband joseph radhik planned virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अक्सर इन 4 सवालों को ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से पूछने से बचती हैं लड़कियां

Girls always avoid asking these four questions from their boyfriend
  • गुरुवार, 30 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बदसूरत लड़कों से पट जाती हैं खूबसूरत लड़कियां, ऐसा क्यों होता है आप भी जान लें ये राज

Secret revealed why beautiful girls have ugly boyfriends
  • शनिवार, 9 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

युवती से फ्लर्टिंग करते समय ये 3 गलतियां न करें, वरना दोस्ती भी खत्म समझो

Do not say these 3 things to your partner while flirting with her
  • बुधवार, 6 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

More Galleries

झगड़ा करने वाले कपल्स में होता है बेहद प्यार,यकीन नहीं होता पढ़िए ये खबर

Do you know Couples Who Fights Most Love Each Other very much
  • शुक्रवार, 24 नवंबर 2017
  • +

लड़कियों की ये 5 चीजें, लड़के सबसे पहले करते हैं नोटिस

Boys notice these 5 things of a girl when they met first time
  • शनिवार, 18 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अफेयर में पड़ने के बाद अक्सर ये काम करते हैं लड़के,क्या आप भी करते हैं?

Do you know what boys do just after getting engaged with someone
  • मंगलवार, 28 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ये 5 बातें किसी भी लड़की को बना सकती हैं आपका दीवाना

These 5 things can make any girl to fall in love with you
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बेडरूम में पार्टनर के साथ की गई ये गलती तोड़ सकती है आपका रिश्ता

avoid doing these things in your bedroom it can break your relationship forever
  • गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2017
  • +

असल जिंदगी में मजाकिया मर्द होते हैं बेहद रोमांटिक, यकीन न हो तो पढ़े ये खबर

Do you know why funny men are always romantic in their real life
  • बुधवार, 29 नवंबर 2017
  • +
  • 1/4
  • 2/4
  • 3/4
  • 4/4
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!