शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Relationship ›   Reasons Why Some Girls remain single for life

कुछ लड़कियां क्यों नहीं करतीं जिंदगीभर शादी, लड़के जान लें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 12:31 PM IST
Reasons Why Some Girls remain single for life
1 of 6
कुछ लड़कियों लड़कों को अपने लायक नहीं समझतीं और जिंदगीभर अकेली रहना ज्यादा पसंद करती हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए किन वजहों से कुछ लड़कियां अकेली जिंदगी बिताना पसंद करती हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
relationship tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about cricket news, Entertainment news, bollywood news, fitness news in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

शादी

शादी के तुरंत बाद आखिर क्या सोचते हैं लड़के, यहां मामला कुछ अलग है

6 अप्रैल 2018

आकर्षित

सिर्फ खूबसूरती ही नहीं, लड़कियों की इन चीजों पर भी ध्यान देते हैं लड़के

5 अप्रैल 2018

Girlfriend Torture On Boys
Relationship

लड़कों पर कैसे-कैसे अत्याचार करती हैं गर्लफ्रेंड्स, हो जाएं सावधान

21 फरवरी 2017

Signs That Your Partner Is Fully Committed
Relationship

लड़के रिलेशनशिप को लेकर कितने गंभीर, इन संकेतों से चलेगा पता

20 फरवरी 2017

प्रोफेशन
Relationship

ऐसी नौकरी वाले लड़कों की तरफ आकर्षित होती हैं लड़कियां, आप भी जान लें

18 फरवरी 2017

Money matters in relationship even before marriage
Relationship

शादी से पहले भी रिश्ते में अहमियत रखता है पैसा, रिसर्च का दावा

9 अप्रैल 2018

More in Relationship

Men With These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Always The Best Life Partners
Relationship

अपने पार्टनर पर फिदा रहते हैं ये 4 राशि के लोग, आपकी कौन सी है

8 अप्रैल 2018

Know what wishes of girlfriend can never be fulfilled by a boy
Relationship

लड़के अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की ये इच्छा कभी पूरी नही कर सकते, जानें वजह

3 अप्रैल 2018

know how Sleeping Position Reveal About Your Love Life
Relationship

क्या आप पार्टनर से लिपट कर सोते हैं? जाानिए इसका 'खास मतलब'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Girls who has these body parts always prove lucky to their partner
Relationship

अपने पार्टनर के लिए बेहद लकी साबित होती हैं ऐसे हाथों वाली लड़कियां

7 अप्रैल 2018

From Sangeeta Bijlani to Aishwarya Rai salman khan alleged to have love affairs with these actresses
Relationship

सलमान खान का इन 6 एक्ट्रेस के साथ भी रह चुका है अफेयर, ऐश्वर्या और कटरीना का नाम सबसे आगे

5 अप्रैल 2018

Things Every Man Hide From His Woman
Relationship

हर मर्द अपनी बीवी से छिपाता है ये बातें, जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

4 अप्रैल 2018

couple

हर पुरुष अपनी पार्टनर में जरूर ढूंढता हैं ये 7 खूबियां, जिसे मिल जाए वो घर स्वर्ग

7 अप्रैल 2018

Men should do these things to keep their girlfriend happy
Relationship

हर लड़के के लिए ये 6 काम है जरूरी, तभी खुश रहेगी गर्लफ्रेंड

2 अप्रैल 2018

Every Single Girl Have these thoughts When She Sees a Happy Couple
Relationship

कपल्स को देखकर ये सोचती हैं सिंगल लड़कियां!

5 अप्रैल 2018

Never Make These Mistakes while booking Hotels for Honeymoon
Relationship

हनीमून के लिए होटल बुक करवाते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां!

7 अप्रैल 2018

ways women handle their stress
Relationship

तनाव दूर करने के लिए मर्द करते हैं रोमांस, महिलाओं ने निकाला ये तरीका

3 अप्रैल 2018

These are the 5 things which every man wants to see in girls
Relationship

ये 5 खास चीजें लड़के लड़कियों में पहली नजर में ही देखना चाहते हैं

4 अप्रैल 2018

Know the reasons why girls often refused to marry their boyfriends
Relationship

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड तो चाहिए पर शादी से क्यों कतराती हैं लड़कियां, होते हैं ये 5 कारण

3 अप्रैल 2018

do not share these things about your relationship with your friends
Relationship

अपने दोस्तों से भूलकर भी शेयर न करें ये 4 चीजें, वरना पछताएंगे!

3 अप्रैल 2018

Girls like these things in men
Relationship

मर्दों की इन 5 खूबियों पर मर मिटती हैं औरतें, क्या आपमें भी है?

30 मार्च 2018

पार्टनर
Relationship

पार्टनर के साथ सोने के ये अजब फायदे आपने पहले कभी नहीं सुने होंगे

12 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.