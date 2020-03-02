शहर चुनें

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवसः पुरुषों की इन बातों का बहुत सम्मान करती हैं महिलाएं

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 09:57 AM IST
relationship - फोटो : pixa
महिलाएं सृजन का प्रतीक हैं। रचनात्मकता और क्रियाशीलता के गुण उनके चरित्र को और भी ज्यादा सुशोभित कर देते हैं। इस कड़ी में हमारी संस्कृति मेें महिलाओं का सम्मान किया जाता है। इसके साथ साथ देश दुनिया में भी महिलाओं का आदर किया जाता है। इसी कड़ी में हर साल 8 मार्च को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस मनाया जाता है। हमारे यहां पति पत्नी की जोड़ी को एक गाड़ी के दो पहिये कहा जाता है। जो की उनकी जिंदगी को आगे बढ़ाने का काम करतीं हैं। इसी पर आज हम बात करेंगे कि महिलाएं पुरुषों में कौन सी वे ऐसी चीजें ढूंढती हैं जो उन्हें बेहद पसंद है? तो आइए जानते हैं कि आखिर महिलाएं पुरुषों की किन बातों का ज्यादा सम्मान करती हैं। 
