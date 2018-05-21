बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शादी से पहले शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बारे में क्या कहती हैं हीरोइनें, जरूर जानना चाहिए
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 02:19 PM IST
बॉलीवुड समय-समय पर कई अहम मुद्दों पर अपनी बेबाक राय रखता रहा है। खासकर जब बात सेक्स, संबंधों या शोषण की हुई तो कई सितारों ने खुलकर इन मुद्दों पर अपने विचार रखे। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ फेमस सितारों के विचार जिन्होंने इन विषयों पर बिना झिझक अपनी बात रखी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5b0278474f1c1be0408b6eb2","slug":"famous-bollywood-celebrities-who-made-shocking-confessions-about-sex-and-sexual-harassment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.