Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Healthy Food ›   Shilpa Shetty Shares Easy Recipie For Protien Rich Asian Stir Fry Vegetable

प्रोटीन के लिए मीट नहीं, ट्राई करें ये डिश, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने शेयर की स्पेशल रेसिपी

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 06:04 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty Shares Easy Recipie For Protien Rich Asian Stir Fry Vegetable
1 of 3
क्या आप भी मानते हैं कि प्रोटीन के लिए सिर्फ मीट खाना जरूरी है? क्या आपके अनुसार  सिर्फ सब्जियां खाने से शरीर की प्रोटीन की जरूरत पूरी नहीं हो पाती?

आमतौर पर यही माना जाता है कि शाकाहारी खाने से शरीर को भरपूर मात्रा में प्रोटीन नहीं मिल पाता। यह धारणा गलत है। दरअसल, सिर्फ एक सब्जी की जगह हमें थाली में मिक्स वेजिटेबल परोसनी चाहिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
shilpa shetty protien stir fry vegetable veg dish

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about cricket news, Entertainment news , fitness news, bollywood news in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

15 जनवरी 2018

Makar Sankranti 2018 Know 10 Benefits Of Til Or Sesame Seed
Healthy Food

तिल के ये 10 फायदे जान जाओगे तो रोज खाओगे, चीन और जापान के लोग भी मानते हैं इसका दम

14 जनवरी 2018

Healthy Salads To Take In Brunch Or Lunch
Healthy Food

घर पर रखी है दावत तो परोसें ये लजीज सलाद, जानें 2-मिनट रेसिपी

15 जनवरी 2018

these foods helps to improve your digestion and clean your stomach
Healthy Food

पेट साफ रखना है तो शाम के नाश्ते में जरूर खाएं ये चीजें

16 जनवरी 2018

This lohri know the lip smacking easy recipe of til gud ladoo
Healthy Food

मकर संक्रांति 2018: अपनों को दें तिल और गुड़ की गर्मी, जानें लड्डू बनाने का आसान तरीका

14 जनवरी 2018

Makar Sankranti 2018 Easy Recepies For Til Snacks At Home

मकर संक्रांति 2018: इस बार घर पर बनाएं तिल का ये नमकीन स्नैक

14 जनवरी 2018

More in Healthy Food

Know about the diet which can do wonders to your sex life
Healthy Food

सेक्स लाइफ को बनाना चाहते हैं बेहतर, तो डाइट में जरूर शामिल करें ये चीजें

2 जनवरी 2018

These Aphrodisiac Or Love Food Will Increase Romance In Your Life
Healthy Food

जाना है 'उनके' करीब, तो सर्दियों में जरूर करें इन चीजों का सेवन

20 दिसंबर 2017

Do Not Eat These Food Items If You Want To Avoid Stones In Body
Healthy Food

इन चीजों को खाने से होती है पथरी, आपको भनक तक नहीं लगेगी...

28 दिसंबर 2017

Five Benefits Of Chewing Betle Leaves Or Paan
Healthy Food

'फर्स्ट नाइट' पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन को क्यों खिलाते हैं पान, जानें 5 बड़े फायदे

10 जनवरी 2018

you need to know about benefits of peanuts
Healthy Food

मूंगफली के ये फायदे जान लेंगे तो कभी नहीं कहेंगे इसे टाइम पास

4 जनवरी 2018

Men should Eat Gram To Increase Sperm Count And Get Rid Of Impotency
Healthy Food

इस तरह भिगो कर पति को सुबह जरूर खिलाएं चने, बढ़ जाएगी मर्दानगी

22 दिसंबर 2017

Instead of almond now eat pomegranate to boost your memory
Healthy Food

याद्दाश्त बढ़ानी है तो बादाम नहीं खाएं ये लाल फल, जल्द दिखेगा फर्क

7 जनवरी 2018

you should never eat these 7 foods at night
Healthy Food

रात को ये 7 फूड खाने से पहले सौ बार सोचें, फायदे-नुकसान जान लीजिए

3 जनवरी 2018

garlic not only cure heart problems but have magical effects to protect you from cold
Healthy Food

ठंड की दुश्मन है ये खास सब्जी, दिल की बीमारी भी करेगी दूर और भी काफी फायदे

5 जनवरी 2018

Do not Drink Milk Or Its Product After Eating These Food Items
Healthy Food

इन चीजों को खाने के बाद भूल कर भी ना करें दूध का सेवन

19 दिसंबर 2017

Use Spice In Winters To Stay Healthy
Healthy Food

सर्दियों में चाहिये गर्मी का एहसास तो खाने में डालें ये चीज

26 दिसंबर 2017

Eat these five tings to avoid grey hair
Healthy Food

सफेद हो रहे हैं बाल तो उन्हें कलर करने की बजाए खाएं ये चीजें

24 दिसंबर 2017

Make Kadai Mushroom at home in New Year party
Healthy Food

घर पर चुटकियों में बनाए लजीज कढ़ाई मशरूम, पार्टी की बढ़ा देगा रौनक

2 जनवरी 2018

health benefits of mishri or candy
Healthy Food

शादीशुदा जिंदगी में बरकरार रखना है 'फर्स्ट नाइट' का रोमांच, तो केसर-दूध में मिलाकर जरूर पीयें ये चीज

29 दिसंबर 2017

Know the recipe of dahi aloo bread
Healthy Food

ब्रेड बच जाने के बाद फेंके नहीं, बनाएं ये चटखारेदार डिश, ये रही रेसिपी

8 जनवरी 2018

Know lip smacking recipe of mughlai paneer
Healthy Food

घर में आसानी से बनाएं मुगलई पनीर, बनाने की विधि भी जान लीजिए

8 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.