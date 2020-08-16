शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Health & Fitness ›   Coronavirus preventions health benefits of celery or ajwain kadha recipe for making at home

कोरोना के साथ इन पांच बीमारियों को भी दूर कर सकता है ये 'जादुई' काढ़ा, जानिए इसे बनाने की विधि

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 10:52 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 7
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
इस कोरोना काल में हर कोई अपनी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता (इम्यूनिटी) बढ़ाने पर लगा हुआ है, ताकि वह कोरोना वायरस के खतरनाक संक्रमण से बच सके। इसके लिए खासतौर पर काढ़ा प्रचलन में है। आयुष मंत्रालय ने भी इम्यूनिटी को मजबूत बनाने के लिए काढ़ा पीने की सलाह दी है, ताकि कोरोना से लड़ने में मदद मिल सके। आयुर्वेद में तो सेहत के लिहाज से काढ़ा को बेहद ही महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। आज हम आपको एक ऐसे 'जादुई' काढ़े के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो कोरोना के साथ-साथ इन पांच बीमारियों को भी दूर कर सकता है। आइए जानते हैं इस काढ़े के बारे में और इसे बनाने की विधि क्या है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सिर्फ 1,299 रुपये में करें दिल्ली पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
ajwain kadha ajwain kadha recipe corona kadha recipe अजवाइन काढ़ा अजवाइन का काढ़ा काढ़ा

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

बार-बार हाथ धोने की आदत है तो संभल जाएं, हो सकता है इस गंभीर बीमारी का लक्षण

16 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना के इलाज में कैसे कारगर है दालचीनी? जानें इसके सेवन के 5 फायदे

22 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: कैसे बढ़ाएं इम्यूनिटी? आयुष मंत्रालय ने बताए 11 दमदार उपाय

21 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना काल में इन 4 तरह के ड्रिंक्स से बनाएं दूरी, घट सकती है आपकी इम्यूनिटी

20 जुलाई 2020

गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : तिथि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
astrology

गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : तिथि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
काढ़ा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

इस इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर काढ़े से ठीक हुआ कोरोना का मरीज, अब वायरल हो रही रेसिपी

10 जुलाई 2020

उत्तराखंड को पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिया गया है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Travel

उत्तराखंड में यात्रा करने से पहले जान लें जरूरी नियम, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

16 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दही की गुजिया- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Food

इन आसान स्टेप्स में घर में बनाएं "दही की गुजिया", 30 मिनट में हो जाएगी तैयार

16 अगस्त 2020

रिलेशनशिप में छोटी- छोटी बातों का ध्यान रखना बहुत जरूरी होता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Relationship

रिलेशनशिप को मजबूत बनाने के 4 टिप्स, बढ़ेगा प्यार और दूर होगा मनमुटाव

16 अगस्त 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Yoga and Health

कमर और गर्दन के दर्द से हो गए हैं परेशान तो दिनचर्या में शामिल करें ये योगासन

16 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine
Health & Fitness

पीएम मोदी ने कोरोना की जिन तीन वैक्सीन की चर्चा की, उनके बारे में जानिए पूरा अपडेट

15 अगस्त 2020

गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : तिथि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
astrology

गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : तिथि एवं शुभ मुहूर्त
ब्लड शुगर लेवल को नियंत्रण में रखने के लिए खान-पान का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

डायबिटीज के मरीज करें इन चीजों का सेवन, ब्लड शुगर लेवल रहेगा नियंत्रण में

15 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Medicine
Health & Fitness

कोरोना की सबसे सस्ती दवा केवल 27 रुपये में, इस भारतीय कंपनी को मिली उत्पादन की अनुमति

15 अगस्त 2020

डायबिटीज की समस्या बच्चों को भी हो सकती है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Diabetes Symptoms In Kids: बच्चों में इन बदलावों का कारण हो सकती है..."डायबिटीज", जानिए लक्षण

15 अगस्त 2020

मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ रहने के लिए पर्यापत मात्रा में नींद लेना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

नींद पूरी न होने की वजह से हो सकती हैं गंभीर बीमारियां, इम्यून सिस्टम भी होने लगता है कमजोर

15 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus New Research
Health & Fitness

भारत में कोरोना वायरस के 73 नए स्वरूपों की पहचान, मरीजों के इलाज में मदद करेगा यह शोध

15 अगस्त 2020

गलत खान- पान की आदतों की वजह से गैस, कब्ज और एसिडिटी जैसी समस्याएं हो सकती हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

गैस, कब्ज और एसिडिटी में रामबाण हैं ये उपाय, इन चीजों का अधिक सेवन करने से हो सकता है नुकसान

15 अगस्त 2020

स्वस्थ रहने के लिए लीवर का ध्यान रखना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

लीवर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए डाइट में इन चीजों को करें शामिल, बीमारियों से मिलेगा छुटकारा

15 अगस्त 2020

उत्तराखंड को देवों की भूमि के नाम से भी जाना जाता है- फाइल फोटो
Travel

उत्तराखंड के इन स्थानों में होता है स्विट्जरलैंड जैसा अनुभव, यूरोप से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत हैं ये स्थान

15 अगस्त 2020

रबड़ी बेहद ही स्वादिष्ट होती है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Food

Indian Independence Day 2020: स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर घर में इन आसान स्टेप्स में बनाएं रबड़ी, व्रत में भी कर सकते हैं सेवन...

15 अगस्त 2020

आज के समय में थायरॅाइड की समस्या आम होते जा रही है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Yoga and Health

थायरॅाइड के मरीजों को करने चाहिए ये 4 योगासन, रहेंगे स्वस्थ और मिलेगा आराम

15 अगस्त 2020

भारतीय स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं
Lifestyle

इन खूबसूरत संदेशों के जरिए मित्रों और रिश्तेदारों को दें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

15 अगस्त 2020

15 अगस्त, 1947 को भारत को लंबे संघर्ष के बाद आजादी प्राप्त हुई थी- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

Indian Independence Day 2020: भारत के अलावा ये देश भी हुए थे 15 अगस्त को आजाद, जानिए रोचक बातें

15 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pexels.com
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited