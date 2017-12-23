Download App
बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 03:17 PM IST
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी निकली है। सभी वर्ग के उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन नि:शुल्क है। आवेदन के लिए अंतिम तारीख 30 दिसंबर रखी गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

