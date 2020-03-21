शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   Ssc cgl recruitment 2020 more than 10 thousand posts vacant know how to apply

SSC CGL: 10 हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्तियां, जानें कैसे होगी भर्ती

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 02:57 PM IST
ssc
1 of 4
ssc
कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (Staff Selection Commission) ने SSC CGL यानी संयुक्त स्नातक स्तर भर्ती (Combined Graduate Level) के लिए हजारों पदों के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। बता दें कि इसके लिए एक अधिसूचना जारी की है। उम्मीदवार ये नोटिफिकेशन देखने के लिए ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं । ध्यान दें कि एसएसी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in है। उम्मीदवार आगे दिए लिंक के माध्यम से भी ये नोटिस पढ़ सकते हैं।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब youtube पर करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, join करें दिल्ली के बेहतरीन मैथ्स टीचर भगवती सर की लाइव क्लास 3:00 pm से
Watch Now!
विज्ञापन
sarkari naukri sarkari jobs sarkari job सरकारी नौकरी सरकारी जॉब

 रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

भारतीय तटरक्षक
Government Jobs

भारतीय तटरक्षक में 10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी, आवेदन के लिए बस एक दिन बाकी

21 मार्च 2020

जॉब्स
Government Jobs

BEL: स्नातक पा सकते हैं सरकारी नौकरी, आज है आवेदन का आखिरी मौका

21 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Sarkari naukri 2020: top five highly paying government job
Government Jobs

ये हैं वो 5 सरकारी नौकरी जहां आपको मिलेगी लाखों की सैलरी

20 मार्च 2020

DRDO
Government Jobs

DRDO में सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

20 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
भारतीय रेल
Government Jobs

Railway: रेलवे में 2792 पदों पर हो रही हैं बंपर भर्तियां, बढ़ी आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

20 मार्च 2020

IOCL
Government Jobs

IOCL ने 10वीं पास से मांगे हैं आवेदन, 500 से ज्यादा पद खाली

20 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

SSC
Government Jobs

SSC : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग में हो रही हैं बंपर भर्तियां, आवेदन का अंतिम मौका आज

20 मार्च 2020

Govt Jobs eCourts Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Stenographer and Clerk post Sarkari Naukri
Government Jobs

यहां क्लर्क और स्टेनोग्राफर के कई पद खाली, आवेदन के लिए कुछ घंटे बाकी

20 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
Sarkari Naukri BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy for MTS and Technical Assistant posts Govt jobs
Government Jobs

10वीं पास और स्नातकों के लिए नौकरी का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

19 मार्च 2020

MMRDA Recruitment 2020 apply for many vacancies know more details
Government Jobs

मेट्रो में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, 46 वर्ष वाले भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन

19 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Sarkari Naukri CGPSC Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Vacancy
Government Jobs

लोक सेवा आयोग ने मांगे हैं आवेदन, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा मौका

19 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri BPSC Recruitment 2020 apply for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Vacancy govt jobs
Government Jobs

सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी (APO) बनने का मौका, बढ़ी आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

19 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri Ambala Cantt Recruitment 2020 Vacant Safaiwala Posts Know More Details Govt Jobs
Government Jobs

अंबाला कैंट में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, अगर है से योग्यता तो जल्द करें आवेदन

19 मार्च 2020

BPSC
Government Jobs

BPSC: सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, आवेदन के लिए एक दिन बाकी

18 मार्च 2020

जॉब्स
Government Jobs

BEL: स्नातकों के लिए नौकरी के मौके, आज ही करें आवेदन

18 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri BSTC Recruitment 2020 vacancies for FSO, Physiotherapist and other posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी समेत यहां कई पद हैं खाली, आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू

18 मार्च 2020

Postal Circle
Government Jobs

भारतीय डाक विभाग में हो रही हैं बंपर भर्तियां, 10वीं पास जल्द करें आवेदन

18 मार्च 2020

"डीडीए भर्ती 2020
Government Jobs

DDA: दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण में सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 629 पद खाली

18 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri NALCO Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for MT and Assistant Manager Vacancy
Government Jobs

नेशनल एल्युमिनियम कंपनी ने मांगे हैं आवेदन, बिना लिखित परीक्षा होगा चयन

18 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri High Court Calcutta Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Driver Vacancy govt jobs
Government Jobs

8वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का मौका, बिना लिखित परीक्षा होगा चयन

18 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri Bssc Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Exam Notification Apply Here
Government Jobs

BSSC: मुख्य परीक्षा के लिए जल्द करें आवेदन, आज है अंतिम मौका

18 मार्च 2020

job
Government Jobs

खुशखबर! दसवीं पास के लिए निकलेंगी हजारों सरकारी नौकरियां, जानिए कैसे मिलेंगी?

17 मार्च 2020

ssc
ssc
SSC Job
SSC Job
SSC
SSC
प्रतिकात्मक रूप
प्रतिकात्मक रूप - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited