AIR INDIA: स्नातकों की सीधी हो रही हैं भर्तियां, बस अपने साथ ले जाइए दो पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो

{"_id":"5e01aedb8ebc3e87a3594e79","slug":"sarkari-naukri-air-india-limited-recruitment-customer-service-agent-posts-know-more-details","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"AIR INDIA: \u0938\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0938 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u0926\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u093e\u0907\u091c \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
एयर इंडिया
- फोटो : शटरस्टॉक्स