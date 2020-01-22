शहर चुनें

RBI: आरबीआई में फिर से नौकरी पाने का मौका, इस बार अंतिम तिथि है यह

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 10:35 AM IST
RBI - फोटो : PTI
RBI Recruitment 2019-20 : रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने फिर से आवेदन की तिथि को बढ़ा दिया है। बता दें कि आरबीआई में लीगल ऑफिसर, टेक्निकल मैनेजर, असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (राजभाषा) समेत अन्य नॉन-सीएसजी के पदों पर ये भर्तियां होने चल रही हैं। इन पदों पर आवेदन करने के लिए 20 जनवरी, 2020 अंतिम तिथि थी, पर अब इस तिथि को बढ़ाकर 24 जनवरी कर दी गई है। बता दें कि ये भर्ती आरबीआई के विभिन्न कार्यालयों में खाली पदों के लिए कि जा रही हैं। इस नौकरी से संबंधित जानकारी के लिए अगली स्लाइड देखें।
