शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   year ender: top 10 political events of 2019 Modi, Amit shah, Rahul gandhi, Priyanka gandhi

2019 की वो 10 बड़ी घटनाएं जिन्होंने बदल डाली देश की सियासी तस्वीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 01:30 PM IST
2019 की सियासत
1 of 11
2019 की सियासत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल 2019 समाप्ति की ओर है। 2020 के आगाज में महज कुछ ही दिन रह गए हैं। साल 2019 कई मायनों में यादगार कहा जाएगा। इस साल हुई सियासी घटनाओं ने इसे खास बनाया और एक साल के दौरान कुछ ऐसी घटनाएं हुईं जो कभी भुलाई नहीं जा सकेगी। इन घटनाओं ने देश की सियासत की तस्वीर ही बदल डाली। एक तरफ भाजपा की सत्ता में लगातार दूसरी बार वापसी हुई तो दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस का बुरा दौर जारी रहा। खुद राहुल गांधी ने अध्यक्ष पद छोड़कर सभी को हैरान किया। वहीं महाराष्ट्र में भी बड़ी सियासी घटना हुई जहां भाजपा-शिवसेना की 30 साल पुरानी दोस्ती टूट गई और उद्धव ठाकरे ने सीएम की कुर्सी संभाली। हम आपको बता रहे हैं 2019 की ऐसी ही 10 बड़ी सियासी घटनाएं। 

 

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
year ender 2019 political events of 2019 narendra modi amit shah rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi 2019 election
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Year Ender 2019 PM Modi BJP repeated its feat of victory in Lok sabha but Assembly result shocking
India News

Year Ender 2019: लोकसभा चुनावों में चला मोदी मैजिक, लेकिन विधानसभा में लगे झटके

13 दिसंबर 2019

गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा ढूंढी गईं भारतीय हस्तियां
India News

गूगल ने बताया- 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा खोजी गईं भारत की ये 10 हस्तियां

13 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
भारतीय संसद पर आतंकी हमले के दौरान जवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Parliament Attack 2001: 18 साल पहले दहल गई थी देश की संसद, कैसा था वो दिन

13 दिसंबर 2019

नौसेना का शौर्य
India News

ऑपरेशन ट्राइडेंट: जब इंदिरा गांधी ने नौसेना प्रमुख से कहा- इफ देअर इज अ वॉर, देअर इज अ वॉर

12 दिसंबर 2019

इंद्र 2019
India News

तोप के गोलों से दहली जमीन, हवा में गरजे विमान, पानी में युद्धपोतों का पराक्रम

12 दिसंबर 2019

mount everest
India News

एवरेेस्ट की चढ़ाई करने वालों को रास्ता दिखाती हैं 300 से ज्यादा लाशें

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सिग सउर 716
India News

आतंकियों की अब खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई यह अमेरिकी रायफल, जानिए खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

mars
India News

मंगल ग्रह पर जीवन की संभावनाएं तलाशने जाएगा भारतीय मूल का ये वैज्ञानिक 

11 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
भारतीय मिसाइल
India News

मिसाइल ताकत में भारत के सामने नौसिखिया पाकिस्तान, 5500 किलोमीटर है हमारी क्षमता

9 दिसंबर 2019

इसरो सेंटर में चंद्रयान-2
India News

Year Ender 2019: चंद कदम पहले टूटा चांद छूने का सपना, डेढ़ मिनट में टूटे करोड़ों दिल

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

यह था देश का सबसे भीषण अग्निकांड, 258 बच्चों सहित 442 लोगों की हुई थी मौत

8 दिसंबर 2019

उपहार अग्निकांड
India News

दिल्ली: अनाज मंडी की आग ने दिलाई 'उपहार अग्निकांड' की याद, 59 लोगों की गई थी जान

8 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

किसी अपराधी या आरोपी को पुलिस कब मार सकती है गोली, जानें क्या कहता है कानून

8 दिसंबर 2019

नित्यानंद
India News

खुद को भगवान कहता है दुष्कर्म का ये भगोड़ा आरोपी, बसा डाला अलग देश, सोशल मीडिया पर लाखों प्रशंसक

7 दिसंबर 2019

भारत की सैन्य ताकत
India News

हवा, पानी, जमीन...भारतीय सेना की ताकत के सामने कहां टिकता है पाकिस्तान

7 दिसंबर 2019

एनकाउंटर स्पेशियलिस्ट्स
India News

ये हैं देश के 10 बड़े एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट, एक के नाम है 104 का रिकॉर्ड

7 दिसंबर 2019

मान्या सुर्वे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ये था देश का पहला एनकाउंटर, किस राज्य की पुलिस ने किसे मारी थी गोली

7 दिसंबर 2019

दया याचिकाएं
India News

इन तीन राष्ट्रपतियों ने नहीं दिखाई दोषियों पर 'दया', जानिए पहली याचिका किसकी हुई थी खारिज 

7 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपी ढेर
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: एनकाउंटर स्थल की तस्वीरें, पुलिस ने 30 फीट के दायरे में चारों आरोपियों को मार गिराया

6 दिसंबर 2019

Garud Commando
India News

कैसे तैयार होती हैं भारत की 'स्पेशल फोर्सेज', जानिए ट्रेनिंग से लेकर हथियारों तक सबकुछ

5 दिसंबर 2019

मालविका अय्यर
India News

17 साल पहले 13 साल की उम्र में गंवा दिए थे दोनों हाथ, पढ़िए मालविका की प्रेरणादायक कहानी

4 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह चर्चा करते हुए (फाइल)
India News

क्या है नागरिकता कानून जिसे बदलना चाहती है मोदी सरकार, अब संसद में होगा पेश

4 दिसंबर 2019

2019 की सियासत
2019 की सियासत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी में पीएम मोदी
वाराणसी में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : PTI
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : पीटीआई
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा - फोटो : PTI
एच डी कुमारस्वामी
एच डी कुमारस्वामी
जे पी नड्डा
जे पी नड्डा - फोटो : पीटीआई
ममता बनर्जी
ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : Instagram
पी चिदंबरम
पी चिदंबरम - फोटो : PTI
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की ‘भारत बचाओ’ रैली से पहले राहुल गांधी ने दी मोदी सरकार को ये चुनौती

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस मोदी सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान से आवाज बुलंद करने जा रही है।

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज की कमी 1:22

प्याज की ऊंची कीमतों का अनूठा विरोध, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने एक-दूसरे को पहनाई प्याज-लहसुन की माला

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

'मरदानी 2' पब्लिक रिव्यू: जनता से जानें कैसी है 'मरदानी 2'

13 दिसंबर 2019

फ्लिपकार्ट 1:32

Flipkart ने कस्टमर को भेजा 93,900 रुपये का नकली iPhone 11 Pro

13 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:23

14 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

13 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited