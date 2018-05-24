शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: राजधानी में नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे भूमाफिया, वैश्विक धरोहर के पास खोद रहे हैं पाताल

शशिधर पाठक, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली , Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 10:01 AM IST
construction work
महरौली में स्थित कुतुब मीनार वैश्विक धरोहर है। इसके आस पास गहरी खुदाई करके बिना अनुमति के निर्माण कार्य करना संभव नहीं है, लेकिन भूमाफियाओं के लिए यह बाएं हाथ का खेल है। दिन में शांति और रात में नियमों को धता बताकर खुदाई और निर्माण कार्य आम बात है।
 
qutb minar

