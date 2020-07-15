शहर चुनें
Why is India a gold smuggling hub, Kerala Gold scandal, Every year more than 100 tonnes gold smuggles

आखिर क्यों भारत में फल-फूल रहा सोने की तस्करी का कारोबार, ये हैं वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 11:58 AM IST
भारत में गहने के रूप में ज्यादा सोना लाया जाता है
1 of 8
भारत में गहने के रूप में ज्यादा सोना लाया जाता है
पुरानी बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में अक्सर हम विलेन को कभी नाव के जरिए तो कभी किसी और रास्ते सोने की तस्करी करते देखा करते थे। उस दौरान फिल्मों में विलेन का यह पसंदीदा बिजनेस हुआ करता था। मगर 90 के दशक के बाद इस पर विराम लग गया। मगर बीते कुछ सालों में भारत में फिर से सोने की तस्करी बहुत तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही है। तस्करी के मामले में हम दुनिया में शीर्ष पर पहुंच चुके हैं। हर साल सैकड़ों टन सोना अवैध तरीके से भारत में आता है। 

हाल ही में केरल में सोना तस्करी मामले ने पूरे राज्य को हिलाकर रख दिया है। दुबई के दूतावास की कर्मचारी स्वपना सुरेश और उनके साथी सोने की तस्करी कर रहे थे। सोने की तस्करी के लिए राजनयिक सामान का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। आखिर क्या वजह है कि देश में सोने की तस्करी इतने बड़े पैमाने पर बढ़ रही है। आइए जानते हैं...।
kerala gold smuggling case why gold is smuggled to india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

भारत में गहने के रूप में ज्यादा सोना लाया जाता है
भारत में गहने के रूप में ज्यादा सोना लाया जाता है
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
गहने
गहने
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
gold smuggling
gold smuggling
dubai gold market
dubai gold market
gold
gold
Gold smuggler swapna suresh
Gold smuggler swapna suresh
