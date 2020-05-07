शहर चुनें

Vizag LG Polymers Gas Leak: Many people die and sick in Chemical gas leakage in LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh

तस्वीरें: आंध्र प्रदेश में जहरीली गैस ने मचाई तबाही, सड़कों पर बेहोश होकर गिरे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापट्टनम, Updated Thu, 07 May 2020 12:44 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश में जहरीली गैस लीक
आंध्र प्रदेश में जहरीली गैस लीक - फोटो : Twitter
आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्टनम में एलजी पॉलिमर उद्योग में रासायनिक गैस लीक हो गई। आरआर वेंकटपुरम गांव में गुरुवार की सुबह हुई इस घटना में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 800 से ज्यादा लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। फिलहाल गैस के रिसाव पर काबू पा लिया गया है। 
chemical gas leakage lg polymers industry visakhapatnam andhra pradesh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

आंध्र प्रदेश में जहरीली गैस लीक
आंध्र प्रदेश में जहरीली गैस लीक - फोटो : Twitter
अचानक बेहोश होकर सड़कों पर गिरने लगे लोग
अचानक बेहोश होकर सड़कों पर गिरने लगे लोग - फोटो : Twitter
गैस की चपेट में आए बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है
गैस की चपेट में आए बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है - फोटो : Twitter
गैस लीक होने के बाद अफरातफरी मच गई
गैस लीक होने के बाद अफरातफरी मच गई - फोटो : ANI
800 से ज्यादा लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है
800 से ज्यादा लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है - फोटो : ANI
अस्पताल में भर्ती लोगों में से कई की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है
अस्पताल में भर्ती लोगों में से कई की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है - फोटो : Twitter
घटना पर पीएम मोदी ने आपात बैठक की
घटना पर पीएम मोदी ने आपात बैठक की - फोटो : ANI
इलाके के लोग अभी भी दहशत में हैं
इलाके के लोग अभी भी दहशत में हैं - फोटो : ANI
