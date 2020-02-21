शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप मिलेंगे 'ओबामा', 'क्लिटंन' और 'बुश' से, यादगार होगा पल

अमित शर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 06:51 PM IST
Trump, Bush, Clinton and Obama
1 of 6
Trump, Bush, Clinton and Obama - फोटो : Social Media
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अपनी दो दिवसीय भारत यात्रा के दौरान राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की समाधि राजघाट पर एक पौधा लगाएंगे। इसके लिए जगह का चयन कर लिया गया है। पौधा लगाने की जगह पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने अपनी यात्रा के दौरान राजघाट पर लगाए गए पीपल के पौधे से लगभग पांच मीटर दूर दक्षिण दिशा में है।

यह जगह राजघाट के दक्षिणी प्रवेश द्वार के बिल्कुल नजदीक है। पौधा लगाने के लिए सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां भी कर ली गई हैं। ट्रंप के पहले आए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपतियों बराक ओबामा और जार्ज बुश ने भी राजघाट पर पौधारोपण किया था।
narendra modi donald trump sardar patel cricket stadium motera cricket stadium namaste trump rajghat

Trump, Bush, Clinton and Obama
Trump, Bush, Clinton and Obama - फोटो : Social Media
Rajghat
Rajghat - फोटो : AmarUjala
Barak Obama At Rajghat
Barak Obama At Rajghat - फोटो : Wikipedia
BUSH at RAJGHAT
BUSH at RAJGHAT - फोटो : Social Media
Obama At Rajghat
Obama At Rajghat - फोटो : Social Media
Obama Plant
Obama Plant - फोटो : AmarUjala
