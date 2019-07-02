पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण आज: भारत में समय से लेकर ऑनलाइन देखने तक, जानिए पांच खास बातें

शहर चुनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 10:25 AM IST
मंगलवार को दुनिया साल का दूसरा सूर्यग्रहण देखेगी। यह रात में 11 बजकर 25 मिनट से शुरू होकर 3 जुलाई की सुबह 3 बजकर 20 मिनट तक रहेगा। यह पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण होगा जो कुल चार मिनट और 33 सेकंड तक चलने की संभावना है। यह सूर्यग्रहण प्रशांत महासागर और दक्षिण अमेरिका के कुछ ही देशों में देखा जा सकता है। क्योंकि सूर्य के 6,000 मील के ग्रहण पथ में केवल चुनिंदा देश ही आ रहे हैं। आज हम आपको इस पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण के बारे में पांच बाते बताने जा रहे हैं जिन्हें जानना जरुरी है। इससे पहले साल का पहला सूर्यग्रहण 5 जनवरी को था।
Total Solar Eclipse 2019
Total Solar Eclipse 2019 - फोटो : Total Solar Eclipse 2019
सूर्य ग्रहण
सूर्य ग्रहण
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो)
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : SOCIAL MEDIA
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो)
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो)
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो)
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो)
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो)
सूर्यग्रहण (फाइल फोटो)
